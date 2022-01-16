Farm Greens Pie by Isabelle Restaurant’s head chef, Ben Heaton

Ben Heaton, head chef at Isabelle Restaurant, shared this Farm Greens Pie recipe with us to try at home.

Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge is on Burlington’s waterfront inside the newly opened Pearle Hotel & Spa.

Farm Greens Pie

Yield 8270gm

Filling Ingredients

● 1500gm White onion, sliced

● 25gm Garlic clove, sliced

● 1000gm Leeks, sliced

● 3800gm Yukon potatoes, peeled + cooked

● 70gm Vadouvan

● 125gm Olive oil

● 50gm Barberries

● 1250gm Kale, cleaned + sauteed

● 800gm Chard, cleaned + sauteed

● 425gm Spinach, cleaned + sauteed

● 250gm Castelvetrano olives, deseeded

● 75gm Pickled Turkish chilli, sliced

● 100gm Preserved lemon, diced

● 350gm Feta

● 14gm Kosher salt

Directions

1. In a shallow stockpot, add 50gm olive oil and bring to a shimmer

2. Add white onion, garlic, leeks, and vadouvan to oil, and sweat until translucent

3. Once translucent, remove from pot and let cool immediately

4. In a separate shallow stockpot, use remaining olive oil to sweat down spinach, kale, and chard until lightly wilted

5. Remove from pot and cool immediately

6. Mix the cooked onions, wilted greens and cooked potatoes together

7. Add olives, pickled Turkish chilli, feta, salt, preserved lemon, barberries to the mix

8. Fold well, and reserve for use

Farm Greens Pie Assembly

Ingredients

● 3 layers phyllo pastry

● 30g Melted clarified butter or Ghee

● 250g Greens pie filling

● 50g thick Greek yogurt

● 20g toasted almonds

● 10g mustard greens or arugula

● 2g zaatar spice

● 50g tarator sauce

Directions

1. Take your melted butter and with a pastry brush evenly coat one layer then place a piece of phyllo on top. Repeat this process for all three layers

2. From the shorter side of the phyllo pastry cut 1.5” strips. Line a 6” round cast-iron pan with each strip making sure to overlap each strip by 1⁄2 centimetre until the pan has one even layer (it should be 8 strips).

3. Place your pie filling in the phyllo-lined dish in an even layer. Fold over the end flaps of the pastry one at a time to the centre of the dish making sure to cover the filling and make an enclosed pie.

4. Bake in a 400F oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown on top and the bottom of the pie is crispy as well.

5. To plate, place your tarator sauce on the bottom of a plate and gently remove the pie from the cast iron pan and place it centre on top of the sauce.

6. With a spoon place a nice dollop of Greek yogurt on top of the pie. Place your almonds on top and around the yogurt. Sprinkle the za’atar spice all over and garnish the top of the pie with mustard greens or arugula.

Tarator Sauce

Ingredients

● 65g Toasted almonds

● 190g Tahini

● 87g Lemon juice

● 385g Water

● 75g Roast garlic

● 10g salt

Directions

1. Place all ingredients into a blender and process on high speed until very smooth.

2. Pass through a fine-mesh sieve for a silkier texture.