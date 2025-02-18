Under the leadership of CEO Geoff Pradella, Kids Brain Health Network (KBHN) is a national research network dedicated to helping children with neurodevelopmental disabilities thrive. Supported by the Kids Brain Health Foundation, KBHN transforms groundbreaking scientific advancements into practical interventions that address early diagnosis, preventative care, and therapeutic strategies. Since its founding in 2016, the KBH Foundation has been a vital partner in funding research, training future health innovators, and empowering families and communities with the tools they need to unlock the full potential of neurodiverse children.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The Kids Brain Health Foundation (KBH Foundation) was created in 2016 to support the work of Kids Brain Health Network (KBHN), a national research network bringing together Canada’s leading researchers to help children with neurodevelopmental disabilities thrive. KBH Foundation supports KBHN’s transformative research programs that provide training opportunities for the next generation of researchers, empower communities with the right tools and information, and translate research findings into early diagnostic, preventative, and therapeutic strategies for neurodiverse children.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Kids Brain Health Network ensures solutions reach children with neurodevelopmental disabilities. Scientific advancements happen almost every day, and KBHN aims to transform them into interventions that directly address the needs of children and families. With support from the KBH Foundation, KBHN will accelerate the implementation of projects into practice, connect promising ideas with growth partners, and support the next generation of health innovators. KBHN’s focus on innovation and implementation fuels its mission of helping all children with neurodevelopmental disabilities achieve their full potential.

When did you start/join it?

I joined the Kids Brain Health Network board in September 2019, and then took on the role of Board Chair in September 2021, inspired by the organization’s mission to ensure all children enjoy a high quality of life and full inclusion in society. Since then, I have contributed my decades of international experience in executive management and community inclusion to advance this vital mission. In March 2024, I stepped into the role of CEO, with a vision to accelerate the innovation and implementation of proven solutions in neurodevelopmental disabilities. Together with the KBH Foundation, we are working to expand our reach, empowering more children and families to live their best lives.

What made you want to get involved?

My work is driven by a deep personal and professional commitment to addressing inequities, especially for children and youth with neurodevelopmental disabilities. At the centre of everything I do is a belief in giving back to the community, contributing my expertise in health, non-profits, and government to help bridge the gap between knowledge and practice.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I first became involved, Kids Brain Health Network already had an incredible community of families, trainees, academic professionals, and scientists who were deeply supportive of our work. While the Foundation had been set up in 2016 to provide a way for others who shared our commitment to contribute meaningfully to our mission, it became clear that greater focus and effort on growing our charitable arm was essential to help us reach more people, expand our impact, and deliver even greater support to children and families. Today, through the KBH Foundation, we aim to engage even more people who believe in our work, invest in expanding our projects, and help us deliver greater support and programs for children and families.

How has it changed since?

Earlier this year, I used Dino Island for the first time. It’s a game-like intervention with a therapeutic focus funded by Kids Brain Health Network, and it received significant support through a donation to the KBH Foundation. Children with neurodevelopmental disabilities engage in five dinosaur-themed games to improve their memory, problem-solving and attention skills. Seeing firsthand how this technology can make a difference was truly inspiring. It made me think about the countless more families we can support as KBHN continues to grow. In May 2024, we entered a transformative chapter to change our approach, investing in projects that transform science into solutions. Our work at KBHN and KBH Foundation is strongly focused on scaling up our funded project teams to enable greater access to these supports, and to support more children and families.

What more needs to be done?

Moving forward, our focus will be strongly centred on implementation, scale and spread —going from the 185 children who have participated in a given project so far to 185,000 children and more across Canada who can benefit from the transformative work supported by KBHN and KBH Foundation. We will continue to drive solutions for three core challenges in children’s neurodevelopmental disabilities: early identification, improved access to evidence-based interventions, and enhanced family support.

How can our readers help?

We greatly appreciate our donors and have a strong track record of leveraging the greatest value-adding potential from donations, so we invite you to visit our website to learn more about how you can support us. Additionally, we value partnership opportunities with organizations and communities that are the key to helping spread and scale our projects in the community, reaching even more children and families. Following our work on social media, subscribing to our newsletter, and sharing information about KBHN and the KBH Foundation are other meaningful ways to make a difference. We welcome any form of engagement with our mission—it all helps us create a lasting impact.

Do you have any events coming up?

No events are currently scheduled but stay tuned to our website and social media for the latest updates and opportunities.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I encourage readers to also consider donating to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. The hospital is home to cutting-edge research labs dedicated to advancing solutions for children with neurodevelopmental disabilities, including the Pediatric Onset of Neuromotor Impairments Lab and the Calgary Pediatric Brain-Computer Interface Program. Your support can help accelerate innovative research and implementation that makes a real difference in the lives of children and their families.