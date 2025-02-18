Forever the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Forever! This sweet 5-year-old Terrier mix has been through a lot in her life and is now looking for a loving, patient family to call her own. She’s a big, strong girl with a heart of gold, and once she trusts you, she’ll be your loyal companion for life.

She’s a playful soul who LOVES to fetch! She’ll bring the ball back to you and patiently place it at your feet, waiting eagerly for the next throw. It’s one of her favourite things to do, and it’s a great way to bond with her.

Due to her past experiences, she takes her time to trust and feel safe, especially around strangers. Once she’s comfortable with you, she’s a sweetheart, but she’ll need a family who is mindful of her discomfort around unfamiliar people. Continued training and gentle encouragement will help her feel more confident, teaching her to check in with her family rather than reacting to new faces with barking.

This girl needs a home where she can feel secure and loved. She’ll need time and patience as she adjusts to a new routine and new surroundings. While it may take a little time to build trust, her great personality and sweetness are absolutely worth the effort.

If you’re willing to put in the time to help her settle in, you’ll gain a loyal, loving companion who will be forever grateful for the second chance at happiness. Could you be the family to give her that fresh start?

Forever

Breed: Retriever, Labrador, Shepherd

Age: 5 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

