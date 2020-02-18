“Five Minutes With” Alternative-Pop Artist and Composer Adaline

A prolific composer of music for film and television, alt-pop artist Adaline has had her music licensed in over 85 scenes including multiple placements on “Grey’s Anatomy”, “90210”, “Lost Girl”, “Below Her Mouth” and the Cineplex viral short “Lily and the Snowman” which was streamed over 45 million times. Her most recent release, the cinematic power ballad “Ghost”, teases a new EP out in April produced by Maximilian Jaeger (Diplo/Big Sean) and notes a departure from her signature moody sound to something more dreamy and bright.
Name: Adaline
Genre: Alt pop
Founded: 2008
# of Albums: 4
Latest Release: Aquatic
Latest Single: Ghost
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant: Maison Selby
Favourite band as a teenager: TLC
Favourite band now: Beach House
Guilty Pleasure Song: “Cool For The Summer” Demi Lovato
Live Show Ritual: Praying to the Ableton gods that my system doesn’t crash
Favourite local artist: Hannah Georgas
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh? Depends on how many drinks I’ve had, who am I kidding, nachos
Queen or College St? College
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens? High Park cause it’s next to my house
EP or LP? LP
Early bird or night owl? Early bird
Road or studio? Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti? Swiss Chalet forever
Where can we follow you? Instagram.
Any shows or albums coming up? My next album “dear illusion,” out this April, shows to be announced soon!