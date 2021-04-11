The Bymark Burger Recipe by Chef Mark McEwan

For this week’s recipe Toronto Chef Mark McEwan sent us his Bymark Burger recipe. With the city on lockdown, now you can try one of Toronto’s favourite burgers from home.

The Bymark Burger – Makes 4 servings.

The Burger

Ingredients

• 2 lb (900 g) prime-grade strip loin (you can also get good quality ground meat from your butcher)

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

• Generous dash of salt and coarsely ground pepper

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter

• 2 large king oyster mushrooms, sliced

• 4 top-quality hamburger buns

• 1 cup (250 mL) truffle aioli (see recipe)

• 8 leaves red lettuce, preferably lolla rossa

• 7 oz (200 mL) aged brie de meaux, sliced

• 1/4 oz (7 mL) black or summer truffle shavings (optional)

• Dash of truffle oil (optional)

• 4 slices of fresh foie gras, seared (optional)

Directions

Trim (or ask your butcher to trim) the strip loin of any silverskin or connective tissue. Pass it through a meat grinder fitted with a medium blade. Divide into four portions. Slap each portion from hand to hand with a twisting motion; form into thick patties. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat grill on high. Rub burgers with olive oil and then encrust them with salt and pepper. Lightly oil the grill rack. Sear the burgers well on both sides. Relocate them to the more temperate side of the grill, about 8 to 10 minutes for medium rare.

Meanwhile, sauté the mushrooms in half the butter until they have softened, then mark them on the grill. Grill the buns and butter them lightly. Spread about 1 tbsp aioli on the bottom of each bun. Add lettuce, then the patties, cheese, mushrooms and the optional truffle shavings or a few drops of truffle oil. Top the burgers with the top of the buns and allow to rest for 3 minutes so cheese melts slightly. If you are using foie gras, add it immediately before serving. Serve with a ramekin of truffle aioli.

Truffle Aioli

Ingredients

• 1 egg

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) truffle paste

• 1 cup (250 mL) vegetable oil

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) rice wine vinegar

• Salt and pepper

Directions

Whisk egg, mustard and truffle paste. Continue whisking, add the oil in a slow, steady stream. Thin with vinegar to taste, season with salt and pepper. Keeps refrigerated for 3 days.