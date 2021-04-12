Homegrown Business: Ally – Safe, Stylish, Responsible Storage

We recently spoke with Lisa Weir and Dalia Shankman, co-owners and founders of Ally, a new Sleek and stylish way to store and protect your cherished possessions and medicine.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Ally is a forward-thinking company with a focus on responsible consumption. Our inaugural product is a stylish multi-purpose, lockable personal storage container to securely keep goods away from unintended users such as children, pets and other loved ones. Ally was created as a solution for parents who need safe storage for their life’s medicine, whatever that may be.

What made you want to do this work?

After Cannabis legalization, we noticed there was a rise in accidental consumption among kids, pets and other unintended users. As moms, we wanted to create something that would allow people to consume responsibly in their own homes, without sacrificing convenience or aesthetic.

What problem does this solve?

Ally offers a lockable food-grade storage solution for people who need to keep goods (i.e. cannabis, prescriptions) away from wandering hands. Most cases of accidental consumption are caused by cannabis edibles disguised as candies or baked goods, or due to medication bottles not being properly closed.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Mostly parents – but also pet owners, anyone in multi-generational households, or people with roommates.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are direct-to-consumer at theallyco.com

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find us online at theallyco.com and on instagram @the.allyco

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

How is Ally different from other storage containers?

What sets Ally apart is versatility. All other cannabis storage containers are either made from soft fabrics or hard materials that are not intended for food. With Ally, you can store cannabis edibles in the most ideal way, while also having the peace of mind that nobody will come across them by mistake.

You can also use it for medications, jewelry, passports or any other private goods. Ally is stylish yet discreet – and it can live anywhere in your home (fridge, cabinet, coffee table, bedside table)

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Launching this brand as two female founders in an industry that is open to innovation, creativity and collaboration. We are passionate about developing products that can help parents with modern issues. The worst part is the stigma around cannabis and parenthood.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The joke or assumption is that we are “stoners.” Actually, we are just two working moms advocating for others who use cannabis casually to take the edge off or who use it for medical reasons, without worrying about any mix-ups.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Rebel Mama; we love their no-nonsense approach to motherhood, and the tools they are creating to empower mothers & all women to live confidently.