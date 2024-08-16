August and Luke Swinson Latest Public Art Installation

Father-son artist duo, August and Luke Swinson, members of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, have been commissioned by the Board of Governors of Exhibition Place to design a public art installation. The art piece, titled Mino Bimaadiziwin, Good Life, 2024, is a feature wall designed in layers and imbued with stories conveyed through representations of seven dodems and four sacred medicines crafted through intricate perforations in steel panels. Under the direction of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation the installation will be featured prominently within Exhibition Place’s Centennial Park this September.

The piece’s height, colours, daytime shadows and nighttime lighting will ensure it is spotlighted prominently both in Exhibition Place and from those passing across Toronto’s busy east-west highway.

The piece celebrates the cultural and historical significance of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation as Treaty Holders who have guided the artists’ vision from concept to execution with support from landscape architectural design firm STUDIO tla.

Artist August Swinson works in a variety of styles and uses a mix of hand-drawn and computer-generated illustrations. Influenced by the beauty of nature and the classic Canadian landscape, and memories of his childhood living on Scugog Island, August’s illustrations evoke a sense of fun, and something familiar that reminds us of a more innocent age but from a new perspective.

Luke Swinson is a visual artist with Anishinaabe roots from Kitchener, Ontario. A member of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Luke’s work reflects his desire to better understand and reclaim his Indigenous culture. He seeks to promote cultural education and preservation through his art projects.

We had a chance to interview the amazing artists…

What are some special memories you have from your childhood in Scugog Island?

August Swinson: My first drawing memory is drawing in a paperback novel in my Grandfathers’s home, who we lived with, on the reserve. Some novels start a chapter halfway down the page and this chapter was called Indian Summer. I drew a man in a canoe on a lake. My Uncle was visiting and he made a fuss over my drawing abilities. The words from my Uncle had a huge impact on me and I was off and running. My Grandfather was my biggest artistic influence in my life. He was a simple man with artistic abilities. Living in a small 2 bedroom home with my Mother and Grandfather and us 5 kids was both hard and loving. Chopping/sawing wood for the woodstove, carrying water for cooking or baths, and walking across fields to visit our cousins, all contributed to good memories of life on the rez.

What inspires your art?

August Swinson: My grandfather, George Edgar, was a big influence on my art and my life. He shared his nature scrapbook with us kids. We loved to sit on his lap in his rocking chair as he flipped through this giant book (which he left me). I grew up in the Kawarthas and the lakes and trees and rock are my favourite motifs. One of my favourite drawing pastimes is to sit on a lake shore and draw the other side of the lake/trees/hills. Only a few years ago as I looked through the old scrapbook, I drew in a similar way that he did.

As father and son, working on this project together what have you learned from each other in this process?

August Swinson: For this project, we were in constant contact during the planning stage to make sure we were on the same course. My part is very straightforward nature centred, whereas Luke incorporates more conceptual meaning in his themes. I initially drew a very basic idea that developed over time and Luke took over the theme and it became his design. We both drew elements so it’s hard to separate the duties as far as who did what. On other projects where we collaborate, I think we both have a good idea of who should take the lead on a project. Often Luke will push for an idea and I have no problem going along with his vision.

Luke Swinson: Although I can be pushy and particular about details, I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without my Dad’s experience and calm presence. His efficiency and no-nonsense attitude always help to ground our projects. We both love each other’s artistic vision and have always found a way to make them work together. My Dad’s graphic design background has also been invaluable during these projects as he can handle a lot of the more technical tasks allowing me to focus on the themes.

We have knowledge and teaching gifted to us from generations before us, what is something that you’ve learned that you wish the rest of the world knew or understood about your culture?

Luke Swinson: I think something that I have learned from meeting a lot of other Indigenous folks over the years and something I would like others to know is just how diverse we are as Individuals and communities. There is an endless variety of interests and traditions amongst us but we are all tied to one another through things such as our stewardship of the land and our focus on community. Our ability to exist alongside each other in such harmonious ways and find common ground based on key shared values always amazes me.

What other ways have you been involved in that helps to preserve, and promote, your Indigenous culture? Where else can we find your work?

Luke: Learning our language is an ongoing effort that I feel is at the very root of preserving and promoting culture. I am intentional about using Anishinaabemowin in my artworks in order for me to keep learning and to share it with the public. I live and work in Kitchener and I have been given a lot of amazing opportunities within the city to share my art. I have a few large murals downtown Kitchener that I am very proud of. I feel very young in my career and my cultural journey so there is still much I would like to accomplish in this regard.

About this project, what has been your process?

Luke: Rough sketch to start – brainstorming sessions and consultation with MCFN (MIssissaugas of Credit First Nation) – refine the design – take hand drawings and turn into digital artwork. A lot of the artwork was created using an iPad and other fairly small screens. Seeing it now being made into a large structure has been a surreal experience for both of us.

Who are some artists that have inspired you?

August: Norval Morrisseau, Emily Carr, Group of Seven, Jack Kirby, Henry Moore

Luke: My Dad and my partner Alanah Jewell (Morningstar Designs) are my two biggest sources of inspiration.

I have connected with and admired so many amazing Indigenous Artists across Turtle Island through social media. To name just a few: Blake Angeconeb, Chief Lady Bird, Mia Ohki, Jared Tait Mangeshig

I also get inspiration from artists outside of my Indigenous circles, iconic artists such as Roger Dean, Jack Kirby, and Lawren Harris to name a few.

Anything else you would like us to share at this time?

This project has been a memorable experience to have our work on display in a very public space. Thanks to MCFN for allowing us to work on this project, and to Studio TLA (who were a treat to work with), and to Exhibition Place for the opportunity and the space/home for this art piece.