“Five Minutes With” Anishinaabe techno artist Classic Roots

November 19, 2019 Joel Levy Music, Other

Drawing inspiration from his life and culture, Classic Roots developed his original sound through the integration of traditional Anishinaabe drumming and singing, with the unique sound of techno/house, to establish a sense of cultural freedom that echoes throughout the electronic music scene.

Classic Roots

Name: Joshua DePerry aka Classic Roots

Genre: Techno/House

Founded: 2007

# of Albums: 6 albums

Latest Release: Start the Fire (Remix)

Latest Single: Start the Fire (Remix)

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

GB Hand-pulled noodles

Favourite band as a teenager:

Backstreet Boys

Favourite band now:

Wu-Tang Clan

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Billy Ocean – Carribean Queen

Live Show Ritual:

Electric Island

Favorite local artist:

Chris Hughes from M5 Records

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh? :

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?: Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens? :

Riverdale

EP or LP? : EP

Early bird or night owl? : Night owl

Road or studio? : Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti? : Roti

Where can we follow you?

Website |  Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

TURNING TABLES, a short documentary about Classic Roots, will be showing as part of the Homecoming program at the Regent Park Film Festival on November 21. Admission is free!

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1754 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

Related Articles