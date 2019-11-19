“Five Minutes With” Anishinaabe techno artist Classic Roots

Drawing inspiration from his life and culture, Classic Roots developed his original sound through the integration of traditional Anishinaabe drumming and singing, with the unique sound of techno/house, to establish a sense of cultural freedom that echoes throughout the electronic music scene.
Name: Joshua DePerry aka Classic Roots
Genre: Techno/House
Founded: 2007
# of Albums: 6 albums
Latest Release: Start the Fire (Remix)
Latest Single: Start the Fire (Remix)
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
GB Hand-pulled noodles
Favourite band as a teenager:
Backstreet Boys
Favourite band now:
Wu-Tang Clan
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Billy Ocean – Carribean Queen
Live Show Ritual:
Electric Island
Favorite local artist:
Chris Hughes from M5 Records
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh? :
Pasta from Terroni
Queen or College St?: Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens? :
Riverdale
EP or LP? : EP
Early bird or night owl? : Night owl
Road or studio? : Road
Swiss Chalet or Roti? : Roti
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
TURNING TABLES, a short documentary about Classic Roots, will be showing as part of the Homecoming program at the Regent Park Film Festival on November 21. Admission is free!