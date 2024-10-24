Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Faiza Kulle

Meet Faiza Kulle, a high-energy comedian known for her bubbly and peppy style, delivering politically charged material with a delightful twist. Described by fellow comedians as the “Black Elle Woods,” Faiza brings a unique juxtaposition to the stage, blending deep, insightful humour with her infectious positivity.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Bubbly! High energy! Political, but peppy in my approach. I try to show that happiness isn’t a lack of depth. I had to dig pretty deep to find something to get the giggles over! A comedian named Bougie once introduced me as the “Black Elle Woods”.

I like to think I’m not blinded by joy, but it helps me see things clearly. Standup is absolutely delightful to me and it translates on stage. So, some jokes have a fun juxtaposition between what I’m saying and how I’m saying it. At first, I tried to get away from it, but in a few years, I’d love to be able to lean into that part of my stand-up more and hone it in.

Who are some of your influences?

My Parents! Their laughs were the first I’ve known. They were the first to know mine. All of my comedy comes from a light place inside me and it’s because they put it there.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Is it cheating if I say, my two sisters? It’s just that we have three lifetimes’ worth of inside jokes between us, and no hour special can hold a candle to that.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I deeply admire Hoodo Hersi. As a Somali woman, her observational comedy is social commentary is absurdism. Racism is absurd. Misogyny is ridiculous. Islamophobia is bonkers! Through humour, she uncovers their ridiculous and truly pervasive nature. It’s like she puts goggles on an audience that helps them see the world the way she does. It’s always funny and makes you think.

I absolutely adore Tamara Shevon’s work. She makes everything feel exciting. It’s not even just her infectious energy, everything she says is substantive and riveting. She could do stand-up without a spotlight or a mic and still capture everyone’s attention. She’s opened doors for comics like me by showing the multitudes that Black Women in comedy can have. I don’t think I’d find my voice if she wasn’t using hers first- loudly and proudly.

Ben Sosa Wright was my first favourite comic. He was on the lineup for the first comedy show I ever watched. He shattered my expectations of what comedy was and could be.

Rahul Topuwalia is just so smart, but never in a way that looks down on the crowd. He trusts his audience and it always pays off. It is unreal to watch.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I love getting dumplings (the food), with my dumplings (my friends). When I have time, I like to bake and share the treats with the other comics before a show. Sometimes, I’ll sub the eggs for the liquid in the chickpea can and tell myself it’s brain food.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

As a performer, the cafe outside The Theatre Centre. They have these huge windows and it was the first time I had done comedy while the sun was up. So there was all this natural lighting which kept everyone energized and in a good mood. But I’ve made life-long friendships at ComedyBar and The Comedy Lab. There’s always a friendly face.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Anything where it’s just pure wordplay because they are the most fun to write. Like there can be no set-up or comedic narrative and I’ll throw in a dumb pun out of nowhere- it’s nonsense! And when my bread makes bread, it’s naan cents.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I love listening to albums because they give you a sense of who a comic is, or who they were at the time. There are countless 10s, but some of my fav local gems are; Baby Goat, LMNOP, Homeroom Habibi, Capricornication, The Comedy Zone, Beautiful Papii, Happy Pappy, Phil, I Can Explain and Please Don’t Kill Me. Perfect bodies of work that no one could have done except for the comics that made them.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I have one where I talk about the neighbourhoods that used to look like Aunt Viv from Fresh Prince and now look like, well, Aunt Viv from Fresh Prince.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I run a monthly show at the very groovy Bampot House called “Glass Laugh Full”. It’s the last Wednesday of every month. We also do a weekly open mic every Tuesday with my best friends. Check out their Instagram. It’s run by absolute gems who worked hard to foster a lovely community I’m glad to be part of!

I will also be joining my beloved sister Sarah Bennett in continuing the all-female “Strange Women” comedy show every month. Keep an eye out for that, and anything she’s involved with.

I don’t have a podcast but Menty Breaky and Amateurs are two fantastic local listens. They’re produced by iconic comedic duos Monica Gross + Hannah Veldhoen and Lily Langen + Spencer Glassman, respectively. You will fall in love with them by episode one.

Where can we follow you?

@FaizaKulle on all platforms!!!!

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Tia Percy. Lily Langen. Sarah Bennett. Curry Bradshaw. Harry Rollo. Cian Beatty. Sashka DC. Karis Anderson. AJ Bate. Thea Rainford. Anas Mustafa. Spencer Glassman. Miles Greenway and Rasha Elfeky to start. And so many more.

I was stressing over how I couldn’t possibly name all the amazing comics I’d want to shout out and that’s such a wonderful problem for our scene to have. The talent in this city is endless.