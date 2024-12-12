Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Derek Forgie

With a comedy style rooted in socially conscious storytelling and rapid-fire delivery, Derek Forgie brings an unpredictable mix of humour to the stage. Known for weaving together tales of tugboats in Northern Quebec with riffs on military spending and cereal mascots, his style is as varied as his influences, which include Colin Quinn’s narrative finesse and Maria Bamford’s unique voice.

How would you describe your comedy style?

A social conscience storyteller who seems to be attempting to do the entire set in one breath.

I’ll tell a way-too-specific story about a tugboat in Northern Quebec and then segue into 7 minutes on military spending and cereal mascots.

Who are some of your influences?

I’ve always loved the way Colin Quinn unfolds a set. He’s going somewhere juicy and peppering sneaky side tags along the way. Also, my years of watching Conan and Letterman made me feel less weird about weirdness.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My grandparents used to bring me to the River Valley Bluegrass Festival when I was a kid. (not as a punishment BTW. I actually enjoyed it)

The festival MC was a guy named Mike O’Riley. That was the first time I realized “Oh, these guys say the same jokes more than once. That’s interesting. Maybe I could do THAT job.”

I used to do his sets at family gatherings. They killed. I eventually realized that the reason I was crushing may have been the optics. A little redheaded 10-year-old (that looks like a 6-year-old) reciting age-inappropriate comedy that he doesn’t understand…is pretty funny.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Maria Bamford is doing things that nobody has ever done. Pete Holmes is challenging our idea of what masculinity can be. I love them both for very different reasons.

What is your pre-show ritual?

For stand-up, I try to initiate a good meaty conversation and skip over the small talk. Comics are great at doing that. For theatre or sketch, it’s hip-hop lyrics. The faster the better. For my audience warm-up gig, it’s nothing. I try to carve out a good block of silence so there’s spark when I start. Like taking off a sweater too fast.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Moon Café in Mattawa, Ontario. It’s the warmest room on Earth for me.

When I go back to my home it’s always filled with support and friendly faces.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Due to COVID complications, we weren’t able to do a proper Celebration of Life for my Dad. So, this strange, organic thing happened where a bit I had about my Dad at a comedy show, evolved into a tribute. Of sorts. I’m not sure if it was a stand-up set that formed into a eulogy or the other way around but it was one of the most meaningful dang things I’ve ever done on a mic.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Obviously, nothing beats finding a new comic at a live show. That’s the best. However, there are some solid shows and podcasts that are giving excellent platforms for comics to shine and grow a following. @After Midnight, Doug Loves Movies, and Make Some Noise are pretty good showcases. Dare I be so bold and proclaim that the show I work on; CTV’s The Social is giving more and more national airtime to Canadian comedians. Author Simeon, Carley Thorne, Emma Hunter, Naomi Snieckus, Kyle Brownrigg and Tom Hearn (to name a few) are regularly coming in cold and dropping some hot takes. I truly love watching them destroy on such a big stage.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I had a very fleeting and rather forgettable appearance on Last Comic Standing in 2008. The thing I was excited about was that I had a joke that made the promo. This one: “Toronto in February. Yikes! I left Las Vegas so I WOULDN’T be ass deep in white powder.” That’s a joke about weather and drugs, folks.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I sure do. I’m proud of this project. (that’s hard for me to say, so…it must be good, right?) It’s called: Parties? Over. How to Stop Political Division from Ruining Everything.

I’m putting comedy, logic and levity to work to start a conversation about division and…in a perfect world loosen peoples grip on party allegiances. Also, my talented wife Tessie plays Rhoda. I enjoy getting upstaged by her in every chapter.

You can watch episodes right here.

Where can we follow you?

There’s lots of options for Parties Over. Pick your poison.

Instagram | TikTok | Tumblr

(Oh yes. Even Tumblr, folks. Twitter is trash.)

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I have worked with Tracy Hamilton in so many capacities (Love Is Everywhere, 10 Minute Talk Show, Write ‘Em Up, Dumpster Fire, etc.) and she’s always an insightful delight. THEN she goes on stage and effortlessly kills.

She has a new album called Human Person. Listen to it, thank me later. No, wait. Thank her instead.

Nathan McIntosh. Blistering delivery. A damn powerhouse. He sticks up for things you didn’t even realize needed or deserved backup. His new special Down With Tech is now on YouTube.