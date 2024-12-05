Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Keesha Brownie

Keesha Brownie’s comedy is a high-energy blend of storytelling, sharp one-liners, and unpredictable humour. Drawing from a mix of personal experiences and influences like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, and Bill Burr, Brownie’s sets feel like an unscripted sitcom inspired by her lively Jamaican family. Known for her signature bit “giving strokes,” which honours her late father, Brownie has performed from Montreal to Brooklyn, always leaving audiences in stitches.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Sheeeesh, comedy stylings of a Keesha Brownie? I don’t even know! It’s like a buffet – storytelling, one-liners, act-outs, and random observations sprinkled on top. Basically, a comedy stew, we don’t know what’s in it but dyaaaam it’s delicious!

Who are some of your influences?

Murphy, Chappelle, Kat Williams (the old version) Bill Burr, Carlin & (back when she was edgy and uncancelled) Ellen—

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Family and friends were my comedy school. My family’s like a sitcom with no script, just pure Jamaican chaos. Every day felt like an episode of “Family Feud”… but with more food.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

One? Nah, I’ve got a whole squad. Everyone’s gotta Netflix, Youtube, Tubi, Insta reel, TikTok Comedy Special out right now. I like Bill Burr, Deon Cole, Ali Wong. The list is long like Yonge Street, there are too many gems out there. I’m like a comedy hoarder.

What is your pre-show ritual?

It’s a fine balance of: eat, maybe eat, or absolutely no eating, but definitely eating after. I practice my set all day and stare at walls. Classic artist behavior right? No? Just me…ok;) good

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Montreal and Ottawa have been good to me. But honestly, I’ll perform anywhere—I’ve hit up Scotland, Jamaica, L.A., and yeah, New York City is definitely up there. Just got back from Brooklyn and I’m already planning my next trip.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Oh, this one’s tough. I’m weird about compliments, especially when they involve me. But one I always do is “giving strokes.” It’s a bit of storytelling with a spicy punch, and I love ending with it. It’s about my dad—true story, with a little creative flair. I’m proud of it because it makes people laugh, and it’s my first joke on my comedy album. Also, it keeps my dad’s memory alive. He passed away in 2019, and I’m grateful I can still share him with the world in a funny way.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Netflix and Youtube

Tell us a joke about your city.

Oh, I’m from Brampton. That’s the joke. Kidding! I love my city—mostly. The real joke is: why am I still here? As a young-ish artist, I need the city. Honestly, I just need bi-weekly vacations, that’s my lifestyle. I love my city… but sometimes it feels like the best view is the one leaving it.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yeah, me! Come see me live! You can catch me in a town near you—check my Instagram or website for upcoming shows. Something Special New Year’s Eve stay tuned. I also run a comedy series in Brampton called @StandupStitches. Our next show? February 8th 2025, so mark your calendars, it’s gonna be legendary.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Oh boy, this question is a trap. You want just one? OK, sure—Marlon Palmer, Daphney Joseph, Natalie Norman, Sashka DC… Do you want me to stop or keep going? There’s so many! But let’s throw in Kenny Robinson and Kate Davis, Big Norm too. The local scene’s bursting with talent old & new. These folks are grinding. Anyway, thanks for having me. Love yo liiiiifeeee byee…