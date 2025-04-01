It’s Time to Stop Sleep Shaming and Prioritize Your Well-Being

Did you know that 4 in 5 Canadians admit they sacrifice sleep to keep up with work, social obligations, or cultural expectations? In today’s hustle culture, sleep is seen as a weakness, and we’re here to say – hard pass.

March was Sleep Awareness Month, and Sleep Country Canada is now calling on Canadians to #StopSleepShaming. The campaign is all about challenging outdated societal norms and making sleep something to celebrate rather than feel guilty about.

What is Sleep Shaming?

Sleep shaming is the unnecessary guilt or embarrassment people feel about their sleep habits, whether it’s sleeping in, going to bed early, or prioritizing rest over hustle. According to a recent survey by Sleep Country Canada, more than half (56%) of Canadians have felt sleep-shamed, and 42% of Canadians have admitted to sleep-shaming someone else at least once before.

The Sleep Study Results

The Sleep Country Canada’s Sleep Study reveals some eye-opening insights:

• More than half of Canadians have felt sleep-shamed before.

• Approximately 70% of Canadians report not getting enough sleep.

• 35% of Canadians frequently or almost always feel sleep-deprived, with higher rates among women (41%) and Canadians with children in the household (43%).

• 42% of Canadians have sleep-shamed someone else at least once, particularly common among Gen Z (56%) and Millennials (50%).

• Four in Five Canadians admit they sacrifice sleep frequently to occasionally to keep up with work, social obligations, or cultural expectations. Top reasons include social and family obligations (54%), personal hobbies and interests (53%), and streaming TV and movies (49%).

• Nine-in-ten Canadians agree that sleep is important to overall health (94%). They believe sleep plays a critical role in enabling a healthier, happier life (93%) and feel more mentally and emotionally balanced with enough sleep (91%).

The Benefits of Sleep

In today’s fast-paced world, prioritizing sleep shouldn’t be seen as a luxury but a necessity. The Sleep Country Canada Sleep Study highlights that while social and cultural pressures often lead people to skimp on sleep, the vast majority of Canadians recognize its importance for overall health and well-being.

1. Improved Cognitive Function

-Enhances memory and problem-solving skills. (Source: National Sleep Foundation)

2. Emotional Stability

-Reduces stress and anxiety. (Source: American Psychological Association)

3. Physical Health

-Strengthens the immune system. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

4. Heart Health

-Lowers blood pressure and risk of heart disease. (Source: Harvard Medical School)

5. Weight Management

-Regulates hunger hormones. (Source: Sleep Foundation)

6. Enhanced Performance

-Improves athletic performance and reduces injury risk. (Source: Sleep Research Society)

7. Hormonal Balance

-Regulates stress, growth, and appetite hormones. (Source: American Academy of Sleep Medicine)

8. Better Decision Making

-Increases the ability to make clear decisions. (Source: NIH)

9. Mental Clarity

-Reduces brain fog and improves clarity. (Source: CDC)

10. Longer Lifespan

-Linked to a longer, healthier life. (Source: Sleep Foundation)

Each benefit of sleep significantly enhances overall health and well-being, emphasizing the importance of getting adequate rest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more details or to join the conversation, follow the #StopSleepShaming hashtag on social media and visit Sleep Country Canada’s website for additional resources and campaign updates.