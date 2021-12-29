Arthur Yeung is the designer, illustrator, and creator of MOO MOO LANE, a brand created to bring smiles and serve as a reminder to focus on the positive. His mantra is simple: things will always get better!

Arthur Yeung was born and raised in Toronto and attended the Ontario College of Art and Design University for Illustration. He draws inspiration from moments that spark joy and make him happy, like delicious food, video games, friends and family, and childhood memories. He brings these precious moments to life through his unique characters and designs. Arthur’s work is created digitally with a minimalist and graphic approach. He applies each design with the intent to share joy and positivity.

In his spare time, you can find him enjoying his favourite pastime of video gaming, going on outdoor adventures, and experimenting on his next culinary venture.

Arthur is currently pursuing his dream of growing MOO MOO LANE, while also completing his master’s degree at the University of Toronto.

-Written by Shirley Lin, friend and fellow culinary experimenter.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto

What do you do?

I am an illustrator/ designer inspired by the cute and delicious and want to bring smiles all around! I run MOO MOO LANE and we make Enamel Pins, Stickers, and more to come! We just launched our first totebag as well!

What are you currently working on?

I am working on a large shop update coming in the new year, including some items in celebration of Chinese New Year and a homage to my cultural heritage and my childhood.

Where can we find your work?

You can keep up to date with MOO MOO LANE on our Instagram.

Keep Smiling! • ◡ •