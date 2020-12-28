Carefully Curated Cannabis from ShinyBud Cannabis Co.

This week we spoke to ShinyBud Cannabis Co., to learn more about how they’re providing Torontonians with carefully curated cannabis!

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are ShinyBud Cannabis Co. and we are an adult-use Cannabis Retailer.

What made you want to do this work?

We found our way into Cannabis when we saw the Canadian government passing a bill for legalization and wanted to be a part of something really big in Canadian History.

We started following the industry and applied for our application. It is an ever-changing industry, we now have 7 opened stores and continue to learn and grow.

What problem does this solve?

Providing a safe, reliable, and legal source for cannabis.

We offer our customers a quick & efficient means of getting their supply of premium bud.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Here at ShinyBud we always say the demographics range from 19-99.

Our customer base is wide-ranging and first-time consumers continue to be a growing market. High THC is still the most asked question but balanced CBD/THC ratios are great for cannacurious consumers.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell a range of legal cannabis and accessories.

Our inventory comes from the OCS (Ontario Cannabis Store) where we can ensure that our customers are getting the best quality of cannabis from a safe and reliable source.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Shinybud is located at 2625 Weston Rd North Unit 27 in an area called Crossroads. We are located in a Smart Center right behind Best Buy.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

A common question revolves around THC and for those customers looking for a best bang for their buck with high THC at a lower cost.

Also, requesting for products to address an ailment whether it be pain, sleep or anxiety. We stock a wide variety of products to help those looking for high THC at a lower price and a mixture of creams, oils, vapes and dried flowers for those looking for CBD.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is going on to the soccer field and other moms finding out what I do there is a lot of interest and questions. People like to share their experiences either good or bad. It’s pretty cool and I like talking about it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Our jokes kind of turn into our motto. Every “Bud” (everybody) is different just like we all have unique attributes but we all have the same passion/love for this plant.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

One of our favorites is the Java House on Queen St. It’s been around for a while and is filled with collective pieces, all kinds of different furniture but serves up a killer breakfast.