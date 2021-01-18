Homegrown Business: Vladimir Parkanskaia of Matchbox Cannabis

For our latest featured Homegrown Business we spoke with Vladimir Parkanskaia, Owner of Matchbox Cannabis, a new retail cannabis store that opened on Dundas Street West.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Matchbox Cannabis: we sell cannabis products and accessories

What made you want to do this work?

We have been lifelong cannabis consumers, but the notion of having to call an illegal source never appealed to us. We would like to see people buy cannabis the same way they buy their alcohol: with no stigma or barriers. We also aim to normalize cannabis consumption in Canada.

What problem does this solve?

When buying cannabis from a licensed retailer, the public has access to controlled, Health Canada-approved products, which ensures safety protocols are followed from seed to sale. Licensed retailers (like us) have the responsibility (set out by the Ontario government) to prevent the sale of cannabis to under age consumers.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Anyone 19+ is welcome to come shop with us.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Through offering the best possible product selection and customer shopping experience,

In-person, online shopping with available curbside pickup

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

On our website www.matchboxcannabis.com or at our store 3069 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Z5,

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: What kind of experience can i expect to have when consuming cannabis?

A: Our highly-knowledgeable staff can guide you through all available products and make suggestions based on your desired effects and experience

Once the Covid lockdown restrictions are lifted, customers will be able to take advantage of our concierge services and get a deeper dive into individual products and their unique properties in a one on one session with one of our in-house connoisseurs.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best Part: very excited we are a part of this industry and have the opportunity to be here.

Worst part: ask us again in a year 😊

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Life Is Better with a Bud

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Tailwaggers Doggy Daycare & Grooming S’paw, hey are a junction-based pet care Centre. In our busy life it’s nice to know that there is place we can take our pets for great day care and grooming services.