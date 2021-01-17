Vegan Apple Crisp Ice Cream Sandwich from Atomica Kitchen/Cocktails

Atomica Kitchen/Cocktails is located in historic downtown Kingston just steps from market square. A modern space that specializes in fresh Mediterranean food; sharing plates, interesting salads, Italian hoagies, artisan pizza & pastas & delicious house made desserts. Atomica’s menu features a separate plant-based section with vegan pizzas, pastas, salads & more. From the bar enjoy local beers, crafted cocktails, winter warmers & dynamic wines by the glass. This week, they provided us with this Vegan Apple Crisp Ice Cream Sandwich which is sure to be a fan favourite dessert this year!

Vegan Apple Crisp Ice Cream Sandwich

Step One: Oatmeal cookies

Ingredients

– 1 cup vegan butter

– 1 cup brown sugar

– 3 cups all purpose flour

– 3 cups rolled oats

– 2 tsp salt

– 2 tsp baking powder

– 2 tsp baking soda

– ½ cup almond milk

– 2 tsp vanilla

– 1/3 cup maple syrup

– 2 red apples, small diced

Directions

1. Mix all dry ingredients together with the diced apples

2. In a kitchen aid, cream vegan butter and sugar together. Add in almond milk and vanilla until incorporated.

3. Add in dry ingredients, if cookies seem a bit dry add in another tbsp or 2 of almond milk.

4. Using 3oz ice cream scoop, scoop onto parchment paper.

5. Freeze if saving for later

6. If cooking, set in freezer for 15 minutes before baking. Lightly flatten cookies

7. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes

Step Two: Vegan Caramel

Ingredients

– 1 cups coconut oil

– 1 cups maple syrup

– ½ cup almond butter

– 2 tsp salt

– 2 tsp vanilla

Directions

1. In a small pot heat up coconut oil and maple syrup until completely melted

2. Add into blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend until smooth

Step Three: Vegan Ice Cream

Ingredients

– 1 cup vegan caramel

– 1 red apple, small diced

– 2 tsp coconut oil

– 1 kg vegan coconut ice cream, softened

Directions

1. Sautee apples in the coconut oil until softened, add in caramel to warm

2. Add softened ice cream to kitchen add and incorporate caramel with paddle attachment. Return to freezer as soon as possible