Indulge Yourself with Le Kit Kat by Chef Luke Hayes

For the last 6 years, L.U.S.T (Luke’s Underground Supper Table) has been Toronto’s hottest supper club, and it was named one of the top 15 supper clubs in the world by The Food Network. Over the past 8 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, L.U.S.T has shifted into doing food delivery, developing incredible menus each week and delivering them to people across the city, giving them a fun and unique supper club experience, but from the comfort and safety of their homes. This week’s Le Kit Kat recipe comes from Chef Luke Hayes. Le Kit Kat is a mix of peanut butter and chocolate that looks incredible and taste like the best chocolate bar ever!

Le Kit Kat

Ingredients

– 2/3 cup Creamy Peanut Butter (not all natural peanut butter)

– 2 tbsp Peanut or Canola Oil

– 7 oz Milk Chocolate, melted and at body temp

– 1 1/4 cups Finely Crushed Cornflakes (I blitzed in a food processor till similar to coarse breadcrumbs)

– 1 1/4 cups Heavy Cream

– 5 oz Semisweet Chocolate, melted and at body temp

Directions

1. Line an 8-inch pan with plastic wrap, letting it overhang on all sides.

2. Place peanut butter and oil in the bowl of a stand-mixer and beat on medium-high speed until combined and light in colour, 2 to 3 minutes. If you don’t have a stand-mixer, just whisk it thoroughly.

3. Reduce speed to low and add the melted milk chocolate until thoroughly combined. Remove bowl from mixer and fold in the cornflakes.

4. Pour into prepared pan and level with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

5. In a bowl of a stand mixer, whisk the cream until soft peaks form. Place the melted semisweet chocolate in a medium size bowl and fold in half of the cream to lighten it and then quickly fold in the remaining half. Pour the mixture over the bottom layer, making sure to reach the corners. Beat against the work surface to eliminate any air. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. (At this point the dessert can last 3 days).

6. One hour before serving, lift the block from the pan using the overhang sides. Peel off the plastic and cut it into 4×1 inch bars with a large warm knife. Have a deep container of hot water nearby; dip the knife into the water, and dry with a kitchen towel before each cut. Eat! If feeling fancy, dust with cocoa powder, or serve with raspberries.