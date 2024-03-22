The Emma Hybrid Comfort King Size mattress offers a convenient and cost-effective solution for consumers. With its vacuum-sealed packaging, the mattress is compact, making it easy to transport and set up. It is delivered in a box to your home where you can easily unpack it, and allow the mattress to decompress. By eliminating the middleman, the direct to consumer mattresses from Emma are able to keep the prices competitive without compromising on quality.

This second-generation mattress boasts an impressive 13-inch thickness and 7 layers, combining the best of both worlds – optimal support and plush comfort. The incorporation of Edge-to-Edge spring technology and high-quality Emma foams ensures excellent support, breathability, and temperature regulation for a truly restful sleep experience. In terms of overall firmness, the mattress is somewhere in the middle, not too firm and not to soft, providing the right amount of support while not sacrificing comfort.

One of the outstanding features of the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress is its 7-zone ergonomic design. This design includes memory foam that instantly adapts to the shape of your body, providing firm support for your back while enveloping the rest of your body in a softer feel. This promotes better spinal alignment and can contribute to a more comfortable sleep.

Furthermore, the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress showcases cutting-edge technology, particularly with the integration of Edge-to-Edge pocket coil technology. This innovation enhances pressure distribution, minimizes motion transfer, and improves breathability, setting a new standard for sleep experiences.

In comparison to Emma’s original mattress, the Emma Hybrid Comfort King Size mattress brings several improvements. It offers ultra-breathable properties, eliminating the problem of overheating during sleep. With its 7 ergonomic zones, it provides better spinal alignment to ensure a more comfortable position throughout the night. The mattress also provides enhanced support suitable for individuals of all sizes and weights while ensuring ideal pressure distribution and minimal motion transfer.

Here are the specifics behind the 7 Layers:

Breathable and moisture-wicking top cover: The Emma mattress features a soft-to-touch top cover that enhances comfort while preventing heat from becoming trapped on the surface. This cover is constructed with light fibres, keeping moisture away effectively.

Breezy Airgocell foam: The second layer of the mattress incorporates Emma’s signature Point Elastic Airgocell technology. This foam absorbs and releases excess body heat and moisture, ensuring an optimal sleeping environment for peaceful rest.

Cool foam layer for motion isolation: The third layer of the mattress utilizes memory foam that conforms to the body’s unique contours. This foam provides even pressure distribution and exceptional motion isolation, allowing sleepers to rest undisturbed.

Supportive HRX foam: The fourth layer of the Emma mattress consists of HRX foam, a durable material that offers targeted support with the right level of firmness. This foam ensures an uninterrupted sleep experience, free of hollows or bumps.

Ergonomic, 7-Zone edge-to-edge pocket springs: At the heart of the Emma mattress lies the fifth layer, featuring individually wrapped pocket springs. These springs are strategically designed to enhance airflow and provide optimal tension and bounce throughout the mattress. With edge-to-edge support, sleepers of all shapes and sizes can enjoy maximum comfort.

Stabilizing layer: To ensure longevity and stability, the sixth layer of the Emma mattress serves as a solid base, providing added support for years of high-quality sleep.

Resistant, anti-slip, lower cover with handles: The seventh layer of the mattress is an innovative lower cover designed for exceptional durability. It features anti-slip properties to prevent shifting during sleep and convenient handles for effortless maneuverability when needed.

By incorporating these advanced layers, the Emma Mattress offers a harmonious blend of comfort and support, delivering a sleep experience that is both rejuvenating and restful.

The Emma Mattress not only offers exceptional comfort and support, but also provides various sizing options to suit individual preferences. The pricing starts at $1084 for a Twin size measuring 39 inches by 75 inches, while the slightly larger Twin size measuring 39 inches by 80 inches is priced at $1151. Those in need of more space can opt for the Full size, measuring 54 inches by 75 inches, priced at $1287. The popular Queen size, measuring 60 inches by 80 inches, is available for $1487. For those desiring even more room, the King size measuring 76 inches by 80 inches is priced at $1889. For those who need a little more length, the California King size, measuring 72 inches by 84 inches, is also available at $1889. The company is also offering deals of up to 50% off on the Emma Hybrid Comfort.

In addition to the mattress itself, Emma also provides the option to purchase a breathable mattress protector priced at $115, which helps maintain the cleanliness and longevity of the mattress. Moreover, customers can enhance their sleep experience by choosing to include 2 premium cooling pillows for $160, offering extra support and cooling properties.

Overall, the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress is a highly recommended choice for individuals seeking a high-quality mattress that combines innovative technology, optimal support, and luxurious comfort.