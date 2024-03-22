Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Artist The M.A.S. Project

The M.A.S. Project is a solo artist for fans of emotional and eclectic pop music. His latest single landed on Spotify’s “New Music Friday Canada” alongside other official playlists, and he’s headlined classic Toronto venues like The Drake Hotel. 2024 stamped his first performance at the coveted Massey Hall for a corporate main stage show, and with 4 new songs ready for release, hopes are high for his musical journey ahead.

Name:

The M.A.S. Project

Genre:

Pop/Rock

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

1 EP & 1 single

Latest Album:

Michael Anthony Sawers – EP

Latest Single:

Scared Fearless

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Ed Sheeran! I remember playing “A Team” on repeat when it came out. Little did I know he’d become one of the world’s biggest artists.

Favourite musician now:

Ed Sheeran!!! I saw him live for the first time in Toronto. I was crying of happiness before he even got on the stage.

Guilty pleasure song:

The Pokémon Theme Song

Live show ritual:

Before a big live show, I almost always rest my eyes and try to nap!

Favourite local musician:

My favourite local Toronto musicians are the members of a band called “Pretox”. Their bassist and guitarist, Jess and Alex, recorded on my new music!

EP or LP?

EP!

Early bird or night owl?

I used to be an Early Bird but now I’m a night owl. The 9-5 gets to you!!

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m headlining the Drake Hotel on April 4th!

Tickets here!

Where can we follow you?

Linktree

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

CAMPECHANO! On Adelaide. They have the best tacos I’ve ever tasted. They are great with my food allergies (I’m anaphylactic to dairy, eggs and nuts).

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

My favourite street is probably Ossington. It’s so fun and makes me feel like I’m in a new city.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

My favourite park is the one across the road from the Toronto International Film Festival! It’s right by some of my favourite places: the Walk of Fame, the theatres, and the St. Andrew church!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I definitely like “History” the best! I saw Mt. Joy there, and it was an AMAZING show. They walked out on stage to “Stayin’ Alive” and I thought that was just a complete rockstar move.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade on Bloor! They are a big company but still privately owned, and they always have great service.