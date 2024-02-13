Charitable Choices: Sarah Warry of Yous Matter Inc.

Yous Matter Inc., a Toronto non-profit led by Sarah Warry, is dedicated to improving the lives of people dealing with addiction and complex trauma. Sarah, taking charge of outreach, public speaking, and program management, plays a key role in the organization’s mission. Yous Matter Inc. offers support and resources to create a caring community for individuals facing these challenges, with the belief that everyone’s well-being is significant. We spoke with Sarah to discuss how the organization strives to make a positive impact and provide hope to those in need.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

We are a non-profit that works to help improve the lives of those struggling with addiction and complex trauma. I am responsible for outreach, public speaking, and program management and delivery.

What problem does it aim to solve?

As individuals with lived experience with mental health and addiction-related issues, we understand the difficulties in obtaining support. From long wait times to mismatched service providers, and lack of support in the communities individuals reside, we look to remove those barriers.

We aim to assist those who are struggling with addiction and complex trauma. We want to see a world where people can heal and thrive and aren’t just surviving and getting by.

Because there’s so much addiction and mental health caused by generational trauma and abuse, the healthier people become the more we break the cycle for younger generations.

When did you start/join it?

June 2023

What made you want to get involved?

I have lived experience and have worked in the field for 19 years. I own and operate my private practice as an addiction specialist. I want to offer the same services to those who don’t have the money to pay for private services.

It gives me a balance of being able to work in my company, support my family financially and be able to help others who don’t have the funds available to pay for private services. I believe everyone should have access to addiction care because it is Healthcare.

What was the situation like when you started?

David was raising awareness and doing training himself but we lacked the programming and networking we have now. We’ve been doing events and public speaking since the summer to help break the stigma attached to addiction.

How has it changed since?

We have partnered with another local charity that supports the homeless population. We are running a free addiction support group.

I’ve done public speaking at events and brought awareness to our cause. The ability to speak about addiction issues to the public and provide education has been a big part. Giving people the information to help them see those struggling with addiction as needing help and not stigma or punishment is one of my favourite parts.

What more needs to be done?

We need a space of our own so we can do one-on-one and groups more often.

As a non-profit without a registered charitable number, we can’t obtain most larger grants available or issue donor tax receipts. We need to find more ways to raise money.

How can our readers help?

At this point, financial help. Once we have a space we can apply for more public grants and run programs.

Do you have any events coming up?

We just did a CMHA fundraiser hosted by a local singer. We will likely resume festivals and events in the spring.

Where can we follow you?

Website | My business

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I’m actually the Chair of a board of directors for a charity that assists males who have been incarcerated. We offer case management and different therapeutic groups to provide men with new skills and coping mechanisms to help improve their quality of life and leave criminal activity in their past.

Any organization that’s assisting individuals in addiction support. Addiction is a treatable disease and everyone deserves to live a happy healthy life.