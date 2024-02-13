Meet JubeJube, the joyous canine companion with a heart as warm as her fur. This lovable pup responds to her name with a gentle whimper and perks up at the mention of liver treats. JubeJube’s impeccable leash manners and handler focus make her a delight to walk, and her enthusiasm for hot dogs is infectious.

In the park, JubeJube’s playful spirit shines as she frolics with giddiness and occasionally indulges in stick-chewing antics. Despite her spirited nature, she remains responsive and attuned to her handler, creating a delightful walking experience.

JubeJube, a beautiful angel on four paws, brings boundless joy to every outing, leaving a trail of happiness wherever she goes.

JubeJube

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: White / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

