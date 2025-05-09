Five Minutes With: Toronto Heavy Metal Band PHEAR

With their arena-calibre sound, “Save Our Souls” was produced, mixed, and mastered by Jon Howard (Threat Signal) and can be best described as the heaviest offering from PHEAR to date. Most of the album was written during the dark times of COVID-19. “Not a lot to be happy about during that time,” adds vocalist Patrick Mulock.

Extremely passionate and driven, PHEAR is always thinking of new ways to entertain its fans, and “Save Our Souls” is no exception. It has taken four years to complete (mostly due to COVID). Led by Patrick Mulock and producer Jon Howard in the studio, each musician was pushed hard to get the best out of each of them, and they delivered.

“We had a lot of time to craft these songs. We didn’t have any time restraints. We would go into the studio and do three songs at a time. We were very excited to work with Jon Howard (Threat Signal) again. Jon is the sixth member of Phear. The studio experience was great as we fed off each other’s ideas. We pushed each other to get the best performances we could. There are NO FILLERS here. Seven-string guitars have played a big part in this. Our sound has grown. The bass guitar on this album is HUGE! The drumming from Mike Harshaw was also very aggressive. If you were to ask me now…This is the heaviest Phear has ever been……….for now lol!” says Mulock.

A listening experience of thrash, prog, and classic metal elements, PHEAR offers a strong balance from infectious choruses to melodic and growling vocals for true heavy metal nostalgia. Their two lead singles, the album’s title track and “Snake”, are sure to make you throw up your hail horns and rock out with a sore neck from the headbanging. Plus, the band offers up their cover version of Nevermore’s “Narcosynthesis”.

“We feel that Phear fans will LOVE this album. We have played some of these songs live, and they have gone over amazingly. The first time we played the title track “Save Our Souls”, the entire club was singing the chorus. And it has happened everywhere we have played since…….. No better feeling in the world!” adds Mulock.

PHEAR features Patrick Mulock (Lead Vocals) (Eidolon, Rampage), Pat Rogers (Lead & Rhythm Guitars) (Profaner- 2016 Wacken Metal Battle Canada Champions), Alex Zubair (Lead & Rhythm Guitars) (Burn to Black, Nadar Sadek, Iomair, Nephelium), Andrew Suarez (Drums) (Fatality, The Slyde – 2023 Wacken Metal Battle Canada Champions) and Chris Boshis (Bass) (Conflicted).

Throughout their existence, PHEAR has had the honour of opening for German metal legend UDO DIRSCHNEIFER, THE DEAD DAISIES, and STRYPER, along with performing on a pre-show for icons and heroes IRON MAIDEN in 2019 in Toronto at Budweiser Stage.

Recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Judas Priest, Dream Theatre (prog elements), and Metallica, PHEAR’s sophomore album “Save Our Souls” is available from Golden Robot Records at Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Name:

Phear

Genre:

Heavy Metal

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

Save Our Souls

Latest Single:

New World Error

Latest Video:

Favourite Musician Growing Up:

Paul McCartney

Favourite Musician Now:

Bruce Dickinson

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Narcosynthesis

Live Show Ritual:

Band Dinner after sound check

Favourite local Musician:

Rush

EP or LP:

LP….

Early Bird or Night Owl?

Both

Road or Studio?

Both

Any Shows or Albums coming up?

“Save Our Souls” out now. Live shows commence in fall 2025

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Sunset Grill

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Avenue Road because everything from fantastic restaurants to health food stores is on that street. When the weather is warmer, there are families everywhere.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

My favourite park is in Port Credit. There are summer concerts there and it is beside the lake, so the views are outstanding.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

My favourite venue in the city is “History”. Great Venue for live music.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

My favourite music store is L. A. Music. I have known the owner a long time and he is very supportive of Phear.