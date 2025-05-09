Ultimate Guide to Mother’s Day Eats in Toronto

Presented by Perrier-Jouët, celebrate Mother’s Day with a beautifully curated brunch experience in the Imperial Room, set against stunning floral installations and gentle jazz melodies. Highlights include a spectacular seafood station featuring poached shrimp, snow crab, marinated mussels, and salmon gravlax, as well as brunch classics.

Mrs. Astor’s Floral Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Toronto: Treat mom like royalty at The St. Regis Toronto this Mother’s Day. Make it a sweet celebration with the showstopping Queen’s cake, a 14-layer masterpiece of lemon cake with pistachio filling and vanilla buttercream – a springtime twist on the hotel’s famous King’s Cake. Indulge her with Mrs. Astor’s Floral Afternoon Tea experience or enjoy exquisite gourmet cuisine and handcrafted cocktails at the Mother’s Day Royal Brunch, then capture the memory with a complimentary portrait by a live illustrator.

Mother’s Day Musical Apéro Brunch: The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, LANO Cafe & Wine Bar

Whisk Mom away for an afternoon of gourmet decadence, with a sumptuous Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. For a live music experience, try the Mother’s Day Musical Apéro Brunch at LANO Café & Wine Bar, where you and Mom can feast on a delicious buffet, including a gelato bar and mimosas, while enjoying the soothing sounds of an acoustic upright bass and guitar duo.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet Four Seasons Hotel Toronto: May 11, two seatings

Celebrate mom in the light-filled Vinci Ballroom for their much-loved Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet. Celebrate with family over a sumptuous spread featuring classic brunch dishes, a lavish raw seafood bar, carving station, sushi bar, decadent dessert station and more.

Mother’s Day Dinner at Cafe Boulud: Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, May 10 and 11

Indulge in a variety of comforting classics with French influences at Café Boulud this Mother’s Day. Raise a glass and toast to celebrating mum. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu featuring seasonal cocktails and specialty mimosas. Guests can also look forward to a live chef chicken cordon bleu roulade carving station and classic crepe station, the whole family can enjoy.

Afternoon Tea at d|bar: Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, available Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm

Treat mom to an afternoon of elegance and tradition with Afternoon Tea. Indulge in French pastries, tea sandwiches and housemade scones prepared by Pastry Chef Kevin Levionnois and Chef Maru Cacho while sipping on champagne and premium loose-leaf tea from around the globe.

Holts Café Bloor Street Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea in collaboration with Guerlain: available Thursday to Sunday, until May 11

Relax and enjoy this well-heeled Yorkville tea experience with one of the most recognised luxury brands in the world. Inspired by Guerlain’s Abeille Royale line, this savoury and sweet afternoon delight is enhanced with moments of honey. Not into crowds? There are several dates and times available. Reservations are required.

Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie: Distillery, 35 Tank House Lane

Cluny is serving up Parisian flair with a playful, modern twist this Mother’s Day. Guests can enjoy a special Tangerine & Lavender Spritz cocktail (or mocktail), alongside two exclusive savoury dishes and a decadent dessert feature designed with moms in mind. To make things even sweeter, moms dining at Cluny will receive a surprise Meringue Rose to take home — a delicate, hand-crafted token from the Chef. Be sure to visit the restaurant’s private dining room, families can stop by for a pic by the Mother’s Day photo wall complete with props and a raffle signup station for an extra dose of fun and memory-making.

The Carbon Bar Mother’s Day Brunch BBQ Style:

Toronto’s premier BBQ and cocktail destination is celebrating Moms with an appetite. It’s legendary Mother’s Day brunch features bold Texas-style BBQ, an energetic vibe, and standout cocktails The Carbon Bar is the go-to for families looking to raise a glass for mom and dig into something delicious. Expect a special brunch menu crafted for the occasion, including favourites: Oysters Rockefeller, Herb-Crusted Sea Bream, Chicken and Waffles, Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger, alongside classic brunch cocktails.

Don’t want to eat out at a busy restaurant? Shop The Carbon Bar – From the team behind Toronto’s iconic The Carbon Bar, this Mother’s Day, bring The Carbon Bar’s finest dining experience right to her home. The new online shop, offers a curated selection of premium Texas-style BBQ, steaks, seafood, and more, delivered right to your doorstep in a convenient ready-to-heat BBQ box. Mother’s Day Pick: The Introductory Bundle – a crowd-pleasing assortment of best-selling items perfect for first-timers or returning fans. It’s effortless, family-sized, and totally delicious!

A Sunday Gravy Feast- Italian Style at Trattoria Amano: 9 Church Street, May 11 from 5 pm

Co-founded by Executive Chef Michael Angeloni, Amano Trattoria invites guests to gather for the ultimate Italian-American comfort feast for Mom. The “Sunday Gravy” – A slow-cooked, soulful spread of braised meats, fresh pasta, Caesar salad, and garlic focaccia. Also expect overflowing Assaggini Boards and indulgent Dessert Boards.

The Berczy Tavern: Brunch + Sunday Roast: 69 Front Street East, May 11

Celebrate Mom all day long at The Berczy Tavern, where elegance meets comfort in the heart of Old Town. Co-owner and Chef Michael Angeloni has curated two experiences that elevate the day from start to finish.

Brunch (10-3 PM) is a three-course prix fixe menu alongside $10 brunch cocktails. Live piano music by Sean Stanley (11 AM–3 PM) for a relaxing vibe.

Evening Roast (from 5 PM) includes a slow-roasted Montreal-style prime rib with all the trimmings. Specials like $2 shrimp cocktails, $15 lobster mac & cheese. Half-price top-shelf martinis and bottles of wine are also on the Mother’s Day plan!

Mother’s Day Filipino Fiesta with Maria Polotan, The Depanneur: Centre for Innovation, 192 Spadina Ave., May 11

“The Dep” began as a concept that brought curious and hungry Torontonians to a newcomer’s kitchen. It was about community and exploring innovative ways to celebrate the incredible diversity of culinary talent we have in Toronto. Maria Polotan brings classic Filipino dishes this Mother’s Day in this very special brunch. “All I can say is if you have not had the chance to try silog, the classic Filipino brunch of garlic fried rice with a fried duck egg, topped with Maria’s homemade savoury-sweet, Pinoy-style sausage or hash, you want to get on that ASAP,” said Len Senater, founder of The Depanneur. Worth noting: Maria makes all of her sausage and corned beef from scratch (brined for 1 week!) using quality local meats from Sanagan’s, and uses gluten-free soy sauce throughout. Also note the amazing pricing at $39.99 per person and three seat times. Book ahead.

Mother’s Day Festa at Eataly Yorkville (walk around): May 11, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

For families who make food an adventure! This walk-around experience is great for explorers! Wander through 5+ tasty stations featuring handpicked Italian delights – from savoury bites to sweet indulgences – and treat your mamma to a flavour-filled morning she won’t forget. Included: Mimosas (and straight up OJ for little ones), Salu mi & Formaggi tasting, Pistachio Cannoli, and other delicious delicacies. Also, mom will receive a flower gift and a keepsake Polaroid. It’s a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate mamma the Italian way!

Enigma Mother’s Day Lunch: May 11

This Michelin-star restaurant in Yorkville will open its doors on Mother’s Day this year for a rare Sunday lunch. The elegant and thoughtfully curated includes a refined four-course tasting menu featuring the season’s best. Then, the experience will end with a small procession of sweets served with tea and coffee.

Afternoon Tea Inspired by Recuerdo: AGO Bistro, starting May 9

A unique twist on the classic afternoon tea, infused with vibrant flavours inspired by the latest exhibition, Recuerdo. Experience an unforgettable afternoon filled with Sloane teas, delicious bites, and festive flair—an exceptional way to celebrate Mom in style.

Mother’s Day Tea at The New Immersive Van Gogh: Lighthouse, 1 Yonge Street

For art loving mommas, take her to this larger than life experience exploring the work and life of Vincent Van Gogh – a blissful blend of gourmet bites and swirling masterpieces that is unlike any other in the city.

Mother’s Day Kensington Neighbourhood Food Tour: Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 at 11 am

Spend the day with mom exploring the historic Kensington neighbourhood while snacking on a variety of multicultural snacks. A foodie paradise bursting with global flavours, the Tasty Tours experts have handpicked the best bites in Kensington Market to provide the ultimate Mother’s Day foodie experience. Note: The tour can be made vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. Nut-free samples are available at all locations but may contain trace amounts.

Mother’s Day Chocolate Express: Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 at 2.30 pm

Experience the world of artisanal Canadian craft chocolate from the comfort of a vintage train car while spending quality time with mom. Hosted at the Toronto Railway Museum, discover the fascinating origins and history of chocolate and indulge in a curated flight of locally made chocolates. Plus, take home a Tasty Tours chocolate tasting kit and lots of sweet memories. Note: this event focuses on the darker spectrum of chocolate and is best for those who appreciate quality dark chocolate or are open to broadening their horizons beyond the standard supermarket brands.

Dipped Donuts: Mom loves a yummy sweet? Aside from their insanely tasty daily selection of housemade donuts, Dipped Donuts is offering a limited-edition Saffron Pistachio donut: a square-shaped masterpiece made with 24-hour brioche dough, pistachio cream filling, saffron glaze, hand-chopped pistachios, and rose petals. It’s stunning and sweet, just like mom, and available online at DippedDonuts.ca for delivery or in-store at their Kensington Market and Parkdale locations.