Grayson the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Grayson is a tender-hearted boy who’s quietly learning that the world isn’t such a scary place after all. At first, he was a little shy, preferring to tuck himself into a cozy hiding spot and observe from a distance. But with patience, kindness, and a trusty wand toy, Grayson is really coming out of his shell- and it’s been a joy to witness!

In just a few short days, Grayson has gone from watching cautiously to eagerly batting at toys and leaning in for gentle pets. He especially loves playing on top of his box and will happily chase a wand toy for as long as you’ll let him. While treats aren’t his top priority, affection and playtime are winning him over quickly.

Volunteers describe Grayson as a really sweet, calm cat who loves head rubs and play 🙂 He’s still building confidence, but once he trusts you, his gentle nature shines through. With just a little patience, Grayson will to reward someone out there with a deep, trusting bond and many soft, heartwarming moments.

Grayson

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year 6 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.