Recipe for Neapolitan Pizza by Executive Chef Mirko D’Agata

Chef Mirko D’Agata helps Toronto Guardian readers master the art of traditional Neapolitan pizza with this professional 68% hydration dough recipe that follows authentic Italian techniques. This method features a crucial autolyze period and extended 18-20 hour fermentation, developing complex flavours and the perfect chewy-yet-crisp texture that defines true Neapolitan-style pizza.
Neapolitan Pizza
Neapolitan Pizza Dough – 18-20h Fermentation, 68% Hydration, with Autolyze.
Yields: 6 pizzas (250g dough each)
Ingredients:
For Dough
- Tipo 00 flour (W 300–320): 1 kg
- Water: 680 ml (68%)
- Salt: 25 g
- Fresh yeast: 2.5 g (or 0.8 g dry yeast)
For Certified AVPN Marinara Topping (per pizza)
- Roma or San Marzano DOP tomatoes: 80–100g (crushed by hand)
- Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO): 1 tsp (cold-pressed, high quality)
- Fresh garlic: 1 thinly sliced clove
- Dried oregano: a pinch
- Fresh basil (optional): 1–2 small leaves.
Directions:
For Dough
- Autolyse (30–60 min): Mix all the flour with 610 ml of water (90%). Rest covered 30–60 minutes — no salt or yeast yet.
- Final Dough: Dissolve salt and yeast in the remaining 70 ml of water. Gradually add to the dough and knead until smooth, elastic, and slightly tacky.
- Bulk Fermentation (Puntata): Let rest 1 hour at room temperature (18–21°C / 64–70°F).
- Balling: Make six dough balls of 250g each. Store in lightly oiled trays or containers.
- Final Rise: Ferment 18 hours at room temp (18–21°C / 64–70°F).
Bake and enjoy!