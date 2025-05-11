Recipe for Neapolitan Pizza by Executive Chef Mirko D’Agata

Chef Mirko D’Agata helps Toronto Guardian readers master the art of traditional Neapolitan pizza with this professional 68% hydration dough recipe that follows authentic Italian techniques. This method features a crucial autolyze period and extended 18-20 hour fermentation, developing complex flavours and the perfect chewy-yet-crisp texture that defines true Neapolitan-style pizza.

Recipe for Neapolitan Pizza

Neapolitan Pizza

Neapolitan Pizza Dough – 18-20h Fermentation, 68% Hydration, with Autolyze.
Yields: 6 pizzas (250g dough each)

Ingredients:

For Dough

  • Tipo 00 flour (W 300–320): 1 kg
  • Water: 680 ml (68%)
  • Salt: 25 g
  • Fresh yeast: 2.5 g (or 0.8 g dry yeast)

For Certified AVPN Marinara Topping (per pizza)

  • Roma or San Marzano DOP tomatoes: 80–100g (crushed by hand)
  • Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO): 1 tsp (cold-pressed, high quality)
  • Fresh garlic: 1 thinly sliced clove
  • Dried oregano: a pinch
  • Fresh basil (optional): 1–2 small leaves.

Directions:

For Dough

  1. Autolyse (30–60 min): Mix all the flour with 610 ml of water (90%). Rest covered 30–60 minutes — no salt or yeast yet.
  2. Final Dough: Dissolve salt and yeast in the remaining 70 ml of water. Gradually add to the dough and knead until smooth, elastic, and slightly tacky.
  3. Bulk Fermentation (Puntata): Let rest 1 hour at room temperature (18–21°C / 64–70°F).
  4. Balling: Make six dough balls of 250g each. Store in lightly oiled trays or containers.
  5. Final Rise: Ferment 18 hours at room temp (18–21°C / 64–70°F).

Bake and enjoy!

 

About Emilea Semancik 197 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

