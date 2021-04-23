“Five Minutes With” Singer Song Writer Michael Menegon

Michael Menegon is a Montreal-born, Toronto-based roots singer and songwriter. From 1987 to 2006 he was the co-founder/artistic director for Toronto’s ‘fringe Festival of Independent Dance Artists’ (fFIDA) and executive artistic director for the Junction Arts Festival (2007, 2008 and 2009). In 2017, he released his first full-length album, ‘I Just Live Here.’ And presently, when not writing or recording, Menegon works with his partner in their shop in west Toronto (COCO Crafted Organic Chocolates) and plays percussion for dance classes at School of the Toronto Dance Theatre.

Name: Michael Menegon.

Genre: Singer-songwriter.

Founded: 2015.

# of Albums: Two.

Latest Release: Time Is Now, released March 5, 2021.

Latest Single: Connected…not the same

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager?

Too many to name. Started with Blood Sweat and Tears, moved to Genesis, Supertramp, CSNY and Santana.

Favourite band now?

I’ve been listening to Massive Attack lately.

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Depends on my mood. I am pretty open as long as it makes me move.

Live Show Ritual?

Eat, drink, smoke a joint and enjoy with friends.

Favourite local artist?

Sisters Euclid

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl? – An early bird night owl.

Road or studio?

Studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new full-length album, Time Is Now, which is available now on all digital music platforms.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto:

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni.

Queen or College St?

College, when things are open.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

High Park.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti.

Favourite local Restaurant?

Curry Twist in the Junction.

Where can we follow you?

michaelmenegon.com

Facebook.com/MenegonMusic

Twitter.com/MenegonmiMusic

Instagram.com/menegonmichael

SoundCloud.com/michaelmenegon

michaelmenegon.bandcamp.com