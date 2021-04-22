Our latest featured comedian is Chris Wilson who has a weekly podcast with his comedy partner Peter called “This Time it’s Different with Peter N Chris”. We spoke with him to find our more about his comedy style and influences.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style is very physical. I love physical comedy and I try to look for opportunities for it wherever I can. My favourite sketch comedy premises are often ones that could be funny without usings words ; just putting a character in a relatable situation and seeing how they might react without talking about it. The characters I tend to play on stage in sketch comedy or often “man trying to get out of a bad situation that he’s put himself in”. All that being said I also gravitate towards comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously and is more on the dumb/silly side. I’m saying I like Mr. Bean okay? Is that what you wanted me to say? That I like Mr. Bean? Cause there, I said it.

Who are some of your influences?

You’re trying to get me to say Mr. Bean again, and that’s fine, because it’s not wrong — Rowan Atkinson has for sure had an influence on me. And on a less famous note I have to give credit to several artists on the Fringe Festival circuit in Canada. When I would tour with my comedy duo Peter N Chris there was no shortage of inspiring people creating their own work and pushing themselves forward in their career because they had the confidence and drive to do so. Learning how to create my own work and just put it out there has been one of the most valuable things I’ve learned.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Once I found Jim Carrey, me and the 30 other 12 year old students in class would do our Jim Carrey impressions all day for Teacher. When the first Ace Ventura came out I imagine that was a horrible time to be a teacher. Then once Zoolander came out my inspiration was Will Ferrell and Ben Stiller — I learned to be funnier by quoting and blatantly stealing from them.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

It’s hard to narrow it right down but my favourite sketch comedians right now are an Australian group called Aunty Donna. Their show came out on Netflix just recently but I want everyone to know that I knew about them years ago. I found their youtube channel and fell in love with their silly and absurd style. After that I have to say Tim Robinson — I Think you Should Leave is a show that I constantly rewatch and his first show Detroiters with Sam Richardson is exactly the kind of show I want to make.

What is your pre-show ritual?

It used to be to have a red bull. But when I started performing every night at Second City that just had to stop because I would have died. My and my comedy partner Peter Carlone were watching the show Friday Night Lights when we first started performing together (2008) — and the characters on the football team always yelled “clear eyes! Full hearts! Can’t Lose!” before they went out and threw footballs — so Peter and I adopted that and began screaming that before going to perform. It was a joke that soon just became what we did.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I loved my time on the Second City Mainstage. Getting to go out every night and perform comedy that you created with your co-workers and follow it up with some goofy improv was the best. And the crowds were big and we didn’t have to do anything in the way of promotion to get them there. We just got to show up, do the show, and then have a drink with friends after — all while getting some money to do it.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I usually just listen to albums on spotify — but for sure the best way to find new comics lately is on Netflix. There are so many comedy specials on that platform and it’s just a matter of putting one on from a name you don’t know yet. I found my favourite stand up comedian Nate Bargatze doing that a few years ago, and now I’ve consumed everything he’s every done and I even listen to his podcast.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Speaking of podcasts — I have a podcast with my comedy partner Peter called “This Time it’s Different with Peter N Chris”. The premise is that we take a different podcast/concept each time and try to parody it. We’ve done true crime podcasts, WTF with Marc Maron, Dungeons and Dragons — and have interviews with people in the Toronto comedy scene, Bruce Vilanch and Pete Holmes

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

There are so many talented Toronto comics to name so I’ll name a few in NO PARTICULAR ORDER: Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, sketch group TONY HO, Stacey McGunnigle, Templeton Philharmonic, Aba Amuquandoh

Tell us a joke.

This is my favourite knock-knock joke.

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

To

To Who?

Um…it’s actually “to WHOM”