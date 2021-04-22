Homegrown Business: Toronto Accessory Brand Handsome&Lace

We recently had a chat with Keira Morgan, Founder of Handsome&Lace, a Toronto brand helping individuals express themselves through classic clothing accessories such as neckties and suspenders!

What is your brand called and what do you make?

My brand is called Handsome&Lace, which is a home grown, local and sustainable brand that handmakes bowties, neckties, suspenders, and I most recently started creating protective face masks. Using upcycled materials, raw silks, linen, velvet and more, Handsome&Lace is all about creating accessories that speak to customers and their unique personalities.

One of my goals is to create accessories that make customers feel inspired and encourages them to dress to express (not necessarily impress!).

When did you launch?

I launched Handsome&Lace in 2010.

What are some of the things that differentiate you from the competition?

I really love to use a mix of textured fabrics that are locally sourced and sustainable, unlike most tie companies that tend to use new and often flat fabrics, like cotton and satin. I love creating unique, one-of-a-kind accessories that can’t be found elsewhere, hence my brand mission which is “tailored to stand out.”

Where is it made? What materials do you use?

I meticulously craft each piece by hand in my home studio located in Toronto. To create my accessories, I use various fabrics, and have tried almost everything and anything that looks pretty! Some of my favourite materials to use are lace, vintage curtains and collared shirts. I get super giddy when I finish a tie from vintage curtains, let me tell you!

Who is your target audience?

My target audience is basically Dan Levy. Every time someone does an in-store pick-up, I can’t help but think of Dan, with his pants just a little too short exposing his very expressive socks and great shoes! He is always so humble, with a great sense of humor, which is my comfort zone. Humor is what I relate to the most.

Who are some of your fashion influences?

Did I give that away in my last question!? Dan Levy is amazing and one of my biggest fashion icons to-date! I am also inspired by Jenna Lyons, who is the former Creative Director at J.Crew. Also, I can’t forget Carrie Bradshaw of Sex in the City. I know it’s very cliché, but her style is just unbeatable.

Where can we purchase your brand?

Items can be purchased directly from my website at www.handsomeandlace.ca

Where can we follow you?

Instagram: @handsomeandlaceneckties

Facebook: @HandsomeandLace

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto fashion brand or designer that you like?

I am obsessed with the brand called Cilque. The brand creates silk pillowcases, sheet sets, eye masks, robes and more. Everything from the physical product to their branding is amazing.