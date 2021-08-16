Toronto’s Summer Ice Cream Bucket List

Summer cool treats like ice cream are on our minds especially over these past few weeks. Heat waves are perfect excuses to head out to your favourite spots for some creamy goodness. We know there are TONS in the city, but here are a few to get to before the season winds down!

Summer’s Ice Cream: (101 Yorkville Avenue) This Yorkville fixture is a go-to for locals and visitors alike. This year we can celebrate our city opening up with their Unicorn Sammie, Sundae or Shake at Toronto’s longest standing ice cream shop.

Good Behaviour Ice Cream: (various locations Christie Pits, Yorkville, Kensington). Chef Michael Lam and Eric Chow combines the nostalgia of ice creams with their experiences in professional kitchens and restaurants to create some of the most delicious ice cream flavours. Torta Della Nonna, HK Milk Tea, and Honey Nut Cereal are just a few of their small batch flavours. All created using the best ingredients out there.

Neale’s Sweet N’Nice Ice Cream: This family run ice cream business actually began in Trinidad in 1940s when Grandad Charles Neale would sell his home made goodness off his bicycle cooler along the streets of the Caribbean Island. For years, locals and tourists would hear his calling “Sweet N’ Nice…come get your Sweet N’ Nice”. The success of his business helped put his 12 kids through school. Today, his family has brought his cherished ice cream flavour recipes to Canada and is now making it available – you can even get it as a monthly subscription! The flavours include Rum and Raisin (a serious favourite for us here), Guava Pasionfruit, Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Coconut, and the latest Banana Chocolate!

Unicorn Cafe: (2036 Danforth Avenue) they claim the title of Toronto’s first, and we’re guessing the only unicorn themed cafe. Here you’ll find magical ice cream desserts as well as milkshakes and snack items.

Divine by Häagan-Dazs: We’re not ones to count calories when it comes to ice cream but this latest line by this ice cream giant makes us feel like we can indulge. The line was created for the Canadian market with Canadian dairy. The ice cream, and yes, they can call it that because they still meet the dairy requirements, is 50% less fat and 25% less sugar. Worthy of a summer treat that does not compromise texture or taste. Flavours include Raspberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Brownie, and Vanilla Salted Caramel Pretzel.

Wong’s Ice Cream: 617 Gerrard Street East. This local ice cream shop offers favourite asian ingredients and flavours all produced in small batches and are worth exploring them all. We gravitate to flavours like Sesame Salted Duck Egg, Mango Sticky Rice, Thai Iced Tea and Tangerine Pomelo Sorbet. Keep an eye on their social for current flavours.