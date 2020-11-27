The best places for all your holiday sweets in Toronto

Cherish these days that are filled with sugar plum fairies and gingerbread houses. We plan on winding down the year on a sweet note as a reminder that the little joys are always welcomed. Whether it’s cookies, donuts, candies, or cakes and even Hot Cocoa Bombs (Yes they are all the rage this year) there are several sweet shops in the city ready and waiting (please check for up to date details on ordering, curb side pick up and delivery). Here are some of our favourites…

The Rolling Pin: (1970 Avenue Road) DIY kits are a plenty for the holiday season here by this Food Network Donut Showdown award-winning bakery. Decorate and paint your own cookie kits, DIY Donut Brunch Kit, and cookies & cream tree are a few highlights. Also available are DIY Gingerbread Houses complete with all the trimmings that are super gift ideas for families. For impressive gifts check out their cookie platters and house-made Torrone. And yes, they have some delicious hot cocoa bombs — just pour your hot milk over top and watch the sweet melting chocolate explosion of goodness take over. If you want to try the Food Network Winner’s Sugar Plum Cake, that’s also available here for the season. TONS of delightful stocking stuffers all packaged beautifully including edible paint your own cookies that we absolutely adore.

Le Dolci Bake Shop: (2700 Dufferin Ave)We’ve tried their gingerbread recipe and it’s one of our favourites in the city. Just the right amount of ginger spice and they are offering the pre-baked cookies in with their DIY cookie decorating kits. You can also make it extra special and have them host a DIY decorating cookie party (fun for December birthdays!). Don’t overlook their seasonal cakes as well. Yule Logs will always be a favourite.

VaVa Designer Cakes: (330 Highway 7 East, Unite 102A) If you dream of cakes that are fluffy as clouds and light as feathers then you’ll want to explore the world of these delightful milk chiffon cakes. Just the right amount of sweet offered with their secret layered chiffon cake recipe and soft as cotton creations. We learned that most of their ingredients are imported from Japan and France. Almost too pretty to eat flavours include Strawberry Chiffon, Caramel Sea Salt Chiffon, Oreo Chiffon, Chocolate Chiffon amongst the choices but what really surprised us was the Taro Mochi Chiffon Cake – really, really delicious and something a little different. Mini cakes also available for individual servings (ideal for covid times). Watch for their special holiday season cakes that will be announced very soon. Perfect for your small family holiday dinners.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (The GOoDS): (1162 Queen Street West) s back again with their fun themed chocolate offerings. From Santa cakes to chocolate dreidels, ornaments and exploding caramels. Great gift sets and stocking stuffers made with the finest sourced chocolate.

Butter Baker: (120 Dundas Street West and Markham) A show-stopping sweet gift delivery will definitely bring joy to those you love and can’t be with this holiday season. This impressive gift set includes a selection of the French bakery’s finest signature sweets made with high quality and natural ingredients. The festive ‘Sweet Box’ includes fresh baked cookies, Sable butter cookies, chocolate bars, chocolate creme cookies, gingerbread house, gingerbread men, and a greeting card. Full details and other options also available. We also love the ice cream holiday kit we’ve spotted there. Order in advance as these are made fresh and sell out fast. Pick up or delivery options available.

Robyn’s Cookies: (3215 Yonge behind the store laneway access) this hidden gem uptown serves up some delicious sweets. While you’ll find them in various food shops including McEwan’s, we love this pink storefront that is located in this unexpected laneway. Look for their gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits complete with frosting, sprinkles and more for a fun winter activity for all ages. By the way, part of the proceeds from sales of their gingerbread or sugar cookie kits will go to SickKidsVS to support kids who have to spend the holidays at the hospital in Toronto this year.

Jay’s Heavenly Sweets: This Pickering-local baker is an artist with her dessert creations. For the holidays she’s created Hot Chocolate Bomb gift sets each with an assortment of 4 bombs, a holiday mug with soon and 3 sugar cookies. Her chocolate bomb flavour list is one of the most extensive we’ve seen including coffee crisp, white hot chocolate, toffee, dark chocolate mint, snickerdoodle, s’mores, salted caramel, white salted caramel, rocky road, eggnog, Irish cream, cookies ‘n cream, candy cane, banana & chocolate, vanilla cupcake, and more. BUT you need to see the UNICORN! So adorable! She also has an impressive range of sweets including black rum cake, pizza cake slices, and New York style cookies.