Our favourite desserts for the festive season

You’re heading to a holiday gathering and wondering what to bring? We have all the best showstoppers of the season. Be ready to wow your friends and family with these incredible sweet treats and desserts for the festive season. Check individual bakeries for pre-order dates.

Bobbette and Belle: This Sticky Toffee Pudding is a crowd pleaser for traditional Christmas dessert lovers. Come with extra Caramel Sauce that you can warm up quickly for a sweet drizzle. The cake is moist and flavourful. Highly recommend warming up before serving.

Ladurée: We’ve been fortunate to have fresh made pastries right here in Toronto at Ladurées studio lab. Created by an expert trained Ladurée Pastry Chef using the same recipes found in France these sweets are a real treat for fans. For the festive season try the Ispahan Yule log, a crisp base with almond pieces, sponge biscuit, raspberry preserve, rose mascarpone cream, lychees, rose Eugénie decorations.

Butter Baker: This sweet holiday cake is a showstopper! “Santa’s House” returns with a choice of cake flavour (Raspberry & Pistachio, Roasted Hazelnut & Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate & Berry) then topped with their signature Gingerbread house and a few extra Christmas decorations.

Isabelle’s Mochi Donuts: Hands-down the best donuts in the city! These light chewy and flavourful donuts originating from Japan consistently wow crowds. Made with Mochi-flour (sticky rice flour) they are truly irresistible. This holiday season watch for flavours including Dulce de Leche, Lychee-Earl Grey Shortbread, Chocolate Crinkles, Christmatcha Tree, and Lemon Cranberry.

Craig’s Cookies: everyone’s favourite fresh and irresistible cookies in Toronto returns with a few holiday limited edition flavours including Cranberry Cheesecake, Gingerbread White Chocolate, and Holiday M&Ms, alongside fan favourites.

Bake Code: for this holiday season Bake Code, the modern Euro-Asian bakery, unveils their new St. Honoré Cake. A flaky puff pastry base encircled by choux pastry, adorned with caramelized sugar-coated puffs. Filled with hazelnut cream and topped with chopped hazelnuts and praline.

Bake Code Croissanterie: 626 Yonge Street has holiday exclusives for the month of December! Elevate your brunches and gatherings with these treats including the Peppermint White Chocolate Croissant, Chestnut Cream Croissant, Birthday Cake Croissant, and Black Forest Croissant.

LaLa Bakeshop: Indulge in this Chocolate Yule log made with a moist chocolate sponge cake with a rich chocolate cream frosting from this modern Vietnamese bakery. Slice into a delicious chocolate pudding. Decorated with pine trees and mushroom shaped meringue, golden chocolate orbs, and edible gold leaf.

Gallerie au Chocolat: round off your sweet table with a selection of beautiful holiday chocolates from this Canadian made premium brand. We also love their no sugar added line as well as their vegan chocolate collection.

Chatime: A surprise and much loved sweet treat of bubble tea has been a crowd pleaser in recent years. Even a friend of ours had a truckload delivered to her wedding reception. Their seasonal flavour KitKat is a chocolatey treat perfect to celebrate the festive season. They are on most of the food delivery apps too.