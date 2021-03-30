Hop to it! Where to order your Sweetest Easter Treats in Toronto!

Easter weekend is coming up and while we’re still keeping our distance we can still celebrate and remind our friends and family that some bunny is thinking about them. Here are some sweet treats worth giving and receiving…

The Rolling Pin: Lots of choices here from Cadbury Cream Egg Brownie Doughnuts (OH WOW!) to Easter Smash Cakes filled with candy. Also if you celebrate San Giuseppe Day definitely get your orders in for their incredible Zeppole! Even if you’re not Italian, these creamy goodies are a real treat. Traditional (custard cream and Amarena cherries) or Special flavours (Banana Nutella, Pistachio) are available.

Easter at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto: Curated Easter Baskets help elevate the celebration . The hotel offers a selection including house-made chocolates, plush toys for children, champagne, cocktails and more. This Easter, Pastry Sous Chef Kevin Levionnois and his dedicated team are handcrafting large chocolate eggs — inside one of these beautiful house-made treats holds a one-of-a-kind Golden Egg — granting the lucky winner an ultimate Yorkville staycation surprise! The large chocolate eggs are available for purchase ($65 CDN each) at the Four Season’s Gift Desk from March 29 to April 5. While quantities last. Details here.

Butter Baker: The Easter Hunt Box ($55.95)has everything you need for a scrumptious hide and make surprise! Each box comes with a milk chocolate bunny, carrot shaped cookies, bunny shaped cookies, egg shaped cookies, icing, candies and sprinkles to decorate. All their sweets are made with natural ingredients and this particular offering is nut-free. Other Easter kits also available. Pick-up available or flat fee delivery available to most areas in Toronto.

SOMA Chocolatemaker: Easter POD Blueberries & Cream ($40). The PODS are really popular and this very special limited edition well, you may just want to keep for yourself. The “pod” is nuzzled onto a hazelnut chocolate nest (gianduja) hand cranked through an old school Venetian pasta press and sculpted into a nest. The hazelnuts are from Piedmont, Italy. It’s recommended that you pick up this delicate sweetie in person at one of their three locations and maybe in a safe cushioned box (just kidding, but maybe). Of course there are other goodies to consider as well like the Bootylicious Bunny Salted Caramel Porch drop delivery available for a fee in Toronto only.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (aka The GOoDS: If zombie bunnies and cosplay are in your realm, then you’ll want to check out the fun Easter offerings from this local shop. This isn’t your average chocolate creations. Nope. Here you can get the sweetest themed chocolate eggs from Harry Potter, Among Us, Totoro, and Baby Yoda! All handmade with the finest fair trade chocolates. Check out their Madhatter worthy cakes too. Pre order for pick-up or fee-based delivery in Toronto.

Bread & Roses Bakery Cafe (Bayview Village Shopping Centre & other locations): Drool worthy and whimsical cakes made locally including Rahier and are available as individual dessert servings and family style cakes.