Chef Maru Cacho brings local freshness of spring to d|bar

We get pretty excited when the spring season is firmly set in Ontario. It means fresh and local produce begins to flow into our markets and restaurants. Nothing quite like the flavours of fresh vegetables and fruit picked in season and locally. And with the season blooming it’s a great time to revisit restaurants that make it a priority to bring nature’s bounty into the forefront. Chef Maru Cacho at d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is bringing the freshness of spring to the menu. Fresh always tastes better and Chef Cacho, and her team, are also committed to supporting local farmers and producers.

She sources the best products as locally as possible. “We try to offer the best experience for our guests by staying local and try to get most of our products from within 100 kilometres. We know the freshest will give us the best flavours,” said Chef Cacho. “We also keep to seasonality to create exciting menus and for people to enjoy the best of the best that’s available.We want our guests to feel proud of what it means to source and support local.”

Chef Cacho also tells us 90 per cent of the proteins are sourced within Canada. Meats are aged in-house and they also make their own sausages — stand outs worth trying! Chef also explain that the team has a mission to ensure that waste is kept to a minimum and sustainability is just as important from start to finish.

Having grown up in the kitchen in Mexico City she learned important cooking skills and techniques from her mother and grandmother. Her early years of making fresh home-made salsas had made an everlasting appreciation for having access to local produce. By the way, when you’re at d|bar ask for the hot sauce. It’s one that is made in house with the chef’s Mexican influence.

To celebrate the spring season, Chef Cacho has curated a vibrant menu highlighting the season’s bounty while keeping with the French influence we are familiar with, and love, here. The menu features a collection of innovative appetizers and entrées with a special emphasis on seasonally inspired dishes.

From mouthwatering Chilled Lobster Tails to crispy Baby Gem & Endive Salad, Grilled Avocado, Tuna Carpaccio and more can be found on the spring menu. The menu is also designed with a commitment to sustainability and choice in sourcing local ingredients helps to reduce the restaurant’s carbon footprint.

The menu continues to include French influences and there are several recipes that come from Chef Boulud’s upbringing in Lyon, France. The saucisson is really tasty sausage that has pistachios and truffle, served with thin potatoes and that Chef Cacho tells us is something she hasn’t found anywhere else in Toronto. There are also several very exciting and beautiful dishes to try including the Tuna Carpaccio. “We’ve added strawberries and rhubarb that’s coming into to season. It’s an unexpected combination that’s really nice,” said Chef Cacho.

Other dishes we explored included the Mexican Chorizo, Grilled Bronzino (a popular one!), Beignets de Calamari Frits, Tartare de Boeuf, Grilled Rib Eye, Mediterranean Power Salad, and always, the Charcuterie. The Charcuterie Tasting board is a stand out and all made in-house.

When it comes to cocktails there are many refreshing options including their tasty Peach QT. This can be made with our without alcohol. We really enjoyed this drink as it also had boba (bubbles) made with almond instead of tapioca. We are happy to also see fresh, bright and friendly lower alcohol volume or no alcohol options that aren’t always so juice forward.

Spring options worth noting at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, the d|bar also offers up lunch, dinner, and an Afternoon Tea experience. Late night is always buzzing here as well. If you’re looking also for more Mother’s Day ideas, check out Café Boulud on the same property but up a level from d|bar for their delicious brunch. We’ve also learned that the hotel is bringing back their very popular Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet. You’ll definitely want to reserve in advance. More details here.