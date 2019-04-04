Around the end of April to mid-May our city is in full bloom with pretty cherry blossoms. Usually around Mother’s Day is when the blossoms on the Sakura trees are peeking in full glory. The Japanese tradition of “Hanami” or viewing of Sakura Cherry Blossoms in the Spring is enjoyed by many. The pretty white and pink blooms are just as pretty when the petals start blanketing the ground. While most Cherry Blossom seekers gravitate to High Park, there are many other places you’ll be able to appreciate them…and maybe less crowded. You may even want to bring a picnic to enjoy under the canopy of the trees.

What you should know?

Best time to go during peek season is early morning on weekdays. The “golden hour” that’s close to sunset offer some of the best lighting.

High Park is introducing a car-free zone during the peek blossom season which means a little bit of a walk to get to the trees. TTC, bikes and walking are best. You can keep tabs on the progress of the blossoms on their Facebook Sakura Watch page.

Don’t climb the trees or hang off branches. You’ll do damage to them. Also don’t break off any branches or blossoms.

If you are early enough in the season you’ll also be able to spot the glorious Magnolia trees with their larger petals around the city. High Park also has one majestic tree that’s a real stand out.

Here are 10 of our favourite places to check out the cherry blossoms in Toronto, let us know if you have a favourite to add to our list…

Top 10 places to enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Toronto

JAPANESE CANADIAN CULTURAL CENTRE: 6 Garamond Court

HIGH PARK: 1873 Bloor Street West

U of T ROBARTS LIBRARY: 130 St. George Street

CENTENNIAL PARK: 151 Elmcrest Road

BROADACRES PARK: 35 Crendon Drive

CENTRE ISLAND: close to William Meany Maze in 2011

CEDARVALE PARK: 41 Markdale Avenue

TRINITY BELLWOOD PARK: 790 Queen Street West

U of T SCARBOROUGH CAMPUS: 1265 Military Trail

YORK UNIVERSITY: 4700 Keele Street