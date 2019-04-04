Vintage Photographs from along King Street in Toronto

Seeing neighbourhoods you know almost magically transformed into its previous self is an amazing part of photography and the documentation of our cities. The Toronto Archives are a treasure trove of such images, some dating back to the mid 1800s. We have shared images from Queen Street, both Part 1 and Part 2, and have shared some of Toronto’s old storefronts. For this curated collection of vintage photographs from Toronto, we took a look along King Street to see what is was once like.

If you are interested in looking at more vintage photo galleries, visit our archives here.

You can also check out the Toronto Archives to buy prints for your home or for gifts. Check out their website here.