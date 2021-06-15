“Five Minutes With” The Tea Party Percussionist Jeff Burrows

Canadian rock band The Tea Party recently released their new single Summertime on May 14 via Coalition Music/ Warner Music, available on all streaming platforms. “Summertime” is a heavy-hitting summer jam accompanied by Jeff Martins’ incredible vocals and electrifying guitar work.
“Friends… you’ve been cooped up for way too long. You’ve all done the hard yards and have done the right thing with regards to keeping yourself and others safe,” said Jeff Martin. “With absolute respect and humility, The Tea Party offers up this song with the hope that it might become an anthem for an appropriate celebration.”
We got to speak to The Tea Party percussionist Jeff Burrows for this “Five Minutes With” feature to find out more about him.
Name: The Tea Party
Genre: Rock
Founded: 1990
Latest Release: Summer Time
Latest Single:
Favourite band as a teenager:
Echo And The Bunnymen
Favourite band now:
Bring Me The Horizon
Guilty Pleasure Song:
I have no guilty pleasures, only pleasures.
Live Show Ritual:
A morning run, little to eat, proper stretches, Soundcheck, more stretching, and show
Favourite local artist:
Soul City Music Co-op.
EP or LP?
Either, just new music.
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird at home, night owl when to Reno
Road or studio?
Road
***
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dee’s food
Queen or College St?
Queen St
Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?
Trinity Bellwoods
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Twitter, IG, TikTok – @burrowsdrums
Favourite local Restaurant:
Rol San