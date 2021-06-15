“Five Minutes With” The Tea Party Percussionist Jeff Burrows

Canadian rock band The Tea Party recently released their new single Summertime on May 14 via Coalition Music/ Warner Music, available on all streaming platforms. “Summertime” is a heavy-hitting summer jam accompanied by Jeff Martins’ incredible vocals and electrifying guitar work.

“Friends… you’ve been cooped up for way too long. You’ve all done the hard yards and have done the right thing with regards to keeping yourself and others safe,” said Jeff Martin. “With absolute respect and humility, The Tea Party offers up this song with the hope that it might become an anthem for an appropriate celebration.”

We got to speak to The Tea Party percussionist Jeff Burrows for this “Five Minutes With” feature to find out more about him.

Name: The Tea Party

Genre: Rock

Founded: 1990

Latest Release: Summer Time

Latest Single:

Favourite band as a teenager:

Echo And The Bunnymen

Favourite band now:

Bring Me The Horizon

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I have no guilty pleasures, only pleasures.

Live Show Ritual:

A morning run, little to eat, proper stretches, Soundcheck, more stretching, and show

Favourite local artist:

Soul City Music Co-op.

EP or LP?

Either, just new music.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird at home, night owl when to Reno

Road or studio?

Road

***

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dee’s food

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Trinity Bellwoods

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Twitter, IG, TikTok – @burrowsdrums

Favourite local Restaurant:

Rol San