Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – May, 2021

One of the best parts about covering arts and culture in Toronto is the amazing exposure I get to awesome music of all genres from across the city. I love all genres of music and am constantly impressed by the quantity and quality of music put out by talented Torontonians.
I am always looking for new ways to promote local talent and the local features we publish. This is why I decided to start making monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the month prior.
Each month I will select one song from each musician we featured and make a playlist on Spotify to share on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would all be very happy about it.
For our second edition, we share 9 songs from the month of May, 2021.
Musicians Featured
Melanie Durrant – (Read Article)

Leanna Oki – (Read Article)

Melotika – (Read Article)
AJA – (Read Article)

Reid Zoé – (Read Article)

Barry Szeto – (Read Article)
Zenesoul – (Read Article)

Vicki Lovelee – (Read Article)

Jordan Hart – (Read Article)
