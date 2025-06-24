What to Pack for a Glamping Getaway: Essentials & Extras

You’ve booked your glamping escape. The tent (or dome or cabin) is ready, the forecast looks promising, and the only thing left to do is pack. Whether you’re heading into Ontario’s cottage country or going further out for a weekend of glamping in Quebec, knowing what to bring can make all the difference between a peaceful retreat and a stress-filled scramble.
Glamping sits somewhere between camping and a boutique hotel stay—so while you can leave the tent poles and sleeping bags at home, you’ll still want to be thoughtful about what makes your time outdoors both comfortable and enjoyable.
Here’s a smart packing guide for Toronto glampers, whether you’re driving two hours north or crossing provincial lines into Quebec’s scenic wilderness.
The Essentials (Don’t Skip These)
1. Comfortable, Weather-Appropriate Clothing
Layers are your best friend—especially when glamping in places with unpredictable weather patterns. Even in summer, evenings can get cool, and in shoulder seasons, mornings can be brisk.
-
Breathable daytime outfits
-
Cozy sweater or hoodie for the firepit
-
Lightweight rain jacket or windbreaker
-
Extra socks (you’ll thank yourself)
-
Sturdy shoes or boots for exploring
-
Flip-flops or slides for quick trips outside the tent
2. Toiletries & Personal Items
Even if your glamping site provides some amenities, pack as if you’re going off-grid—because sometimes you are.
-
Biodegradable soap and shampoo
-
Towel and face cloth (some sites supply them, others don’t)
-
Toothbrush and toothpaste
-
Wet wipes for a quick refresh
-
Lip balm and hand moisturiser (especially in dry seasons)
-
Bug spray and sunscreen
3. Lights & Power
Your site might have ambient lighting, but it’s always best to bring your own.
-
Headlamp or flashlight
-
Portable lantern for inside your tent or dome
-
Fully charged power bank (with cords!)
-
Solar charger if you’re staying longer
The Extras (That Make It Glamping)
4. Cozy Comforts
Glamping is about creating comfort in the wild. Think: cozy, hygge, cabin-in-the-woods vibes.
-
Your favourite throw blanket
-
Reusable coffee mug or thermos
-
A bottle of wine or craft beer (and a corkscrew!)
-
Travel pillow or extra cushion for sitting by the fire
-
A good book, journal, or a deck of cards
-
Bluetooth speaker (keep the volume respectful of nature & others)
5. Food & Drink Essentials
If your glamping site doesn’t include meals, plan ahead for simple, hearty eats.
-
Pre-made meals or marinated items for the fire
-
Snacks (trail mix, crackers, chocolate, granola bars)
-
Coffee or tea (plus filters, if needed)
-
Reusable plates, utensils, and napkins
-
Cooler with ice packs
-
S’mores kit (because… obviously)
If you’re glamping in Quebec, consider stopping at a local market along the way for regional cheeses, breads, cider, or charcuterie to make your campfire dinner feel elevated.
Optional, But Great to Have
-
Yoga mat for riverside stretching or meditation
-
Hammock or camp chair
-
Binoculars or nature guides for birdwatching
-
Quick-dry towel for swimming or tubing in Ontario
-
Board games or puzzles for evenings inside
-
A small daypack for hikes or exploring
A Few Final Packing Tips for Toronto Glampers
-
Check the site’s amenity list before packing: many glamping properties provide linens, towels, and basic cookware—but not all do.
-
Plan your drive around Toronto traffic—especially on Friday afternoons. Getting out of the city early can set the tone for a smoother weekend.
-
If you’re glamping in Quebec, remember language differences: it helps to have a few French phrases ready, or at least Google Translate on hand. Bonus: many Quebec glamping locations are near charming villages with incredible local eats and scenery.
Glamping isn’t about packing light—it’s about packing intentionally. Bring the things that will make your getaway relaxing, cozy, and memorable. You’re not roughing it, but you’re also not in a hotel lobby. Strike that balance, and you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds.
Whether you’re discovering a new site in Ontario or heading out for glamping in Quebec, this packing list has you covered—from lakeside mornings to firelit nights under the stars.
Let nature take care of the rest.