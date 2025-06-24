What to Pack for a Glamping Getaway: Essentials & Extras

You’ve booked your glamping escape. The tent (or dome or cabin) is ready, the forecast looks promising, and the only thing left to do is pack. Whether you’re heading into Ontario’s cottage country or going further out for a weekend of glamping in Quebec, knowing what to bring can make all the difference between a peaceful retreat and a stress-filled scramble.

Glamping sits somewhere between camping and a boutique hotel stay—so while you can leave the tent poles and sleeping bags at home, you’ll still want to be thoughtful about what makes your time outdoors both comfortable and enjoyable.

Here’s a smart packing guide for Toronto glampers, whether you’re driving two hours north or crossing provincial lines into Quebec’s scenic wilderness.

The Essentials (Don’t Skip These)

1. Comfortable, Weather-Appropriate Clothing

Layers are your best friend—especially when glamping in places with unpredictable weather patterns. Even in summer, evenings can get cool, and in shoulder seasons, mornings can be brisk.

Breathable daytime outfits

Cozy sweater or hoodie for the firepit

Lightweight rain jacket or windbreaker

Extra socks (you’ll thank yourself)

Sturdy shoes or boots for exploring

Flip-flops or slides for quick trips outside the tent

2. Toiletries & Personal Items

Even if your glamping site provides some amenities, pack as if you’re going off-grid—because sometimes you are.

Biodegradable soap and shampoo

Towel and face cloth (some sites supply them, others don’t)

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Wet wipes for a quick refresh

Lip balm and hand moisturiser (especially in dry seasons)

Bug spray and sunscreen

3. Lights & Power

Your site might have ambient lighting, but it’s always best to bring your own.

Headlamp or flashlight

Portable lantern for inside your tent or dome

Fully charged power bank (with cords!)

Solar charger if you’re staying longer

The Extras (That Make It Glamping)

4. Cozy Comforts

Glamping is about creating comfort in the wild. Think: cozy, hygge, cabin-in-the-woods vibes.

Your favourite throw blanket

Reusable coffee mug or thermos

A bottle of wine or craft beer (and a corkscrew!)

Travel pillow or extra cushion for sitting by the fire

A good book, journal, or a deck of cards

Bluetooth speaker (keep the volume respectful of nature & others)

5. Food & Drink Essentials

If your glamping site doesn’t include meals, plan ahead for simple, hearty eats.

Pre-made meals or marinated items for the fire

Snacks (trail mix, crackers, chocolate, granola bars)

Coffee or tea (plus filters, if needed)

Reusable plates, utensils, and napkins

Cooler with ice packs

S’mores kit (because… obviously)

If you’re glamping in Quebec, consider stopping at a local market along the way for regional cheeses, breads, cider, or charcuterie to make your campfire dinner feel elevated.

Optional, But Great to Have

Yoga mat for riverside stretching or meditation

Hammock or camp chair

Binoculars or nature guides for birdwatching

Quick-dry towel for swimming or tubing in Ontario

Board games or puzzles for evenings inside

A small daypack for hikes or exploring

A Few Final Packing Tips for Toronto Glampers

Check the site’s amenity list before packing: many glamping properties provide linens, towels, and basic cookware—but not all do.

Plan your drive around Toronto traffic —especially on Friday afternoons. Getting out of the city early can set the tone for a smoother weekend.

If you’re glamping in Quebec, remember language differences: it helps to have a few French phrases ready, or at least Google Translate on hand. Bonus: many Quebec glamping locations are near charming villages with incredible local eats and scenery.

Glamping isn’t about packing light—it’s about packing intentionally. Bring the things that will make your getaway relaxing, cozy, and memorable. You’re not roughing it, but you’re also not in a hotel lobby. Strike that balance, and you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds.

Whether you’re discovering a new site in Ontario or heading out for glamping in Quebec, this packing list has you covered—from lakeside mornings to firelit nights under the stars.

Let nature take care of the rest.