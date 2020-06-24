“A Day in the Life” with Toronto filmmaker and journalist Leora Eisen

To me, Leora Eisen’s long, award-winning career can be summed up quite simply: Leora champions stories that need to be told.

From her early days as a story editor on Canada AM to starting her own production company, she has always managed to find the unexplored angle and focus on empathy. Her films make audiences laugh and cry (often in the same breath) and challenge viewers to think differently about the world around them.

Leora’s films are clever and passionately researched. Despite her unmistakable fingerprint, Leora lets subjects speak for themselves about the issues that matter most to them. In each interview, it’s clear that the subject is speaking to a good listener and, more importantly, someone who cares.

-By Leora’s daughter Jaime

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in North York. I was born here and never left!

What do you do?

I’m a filmmaker and journalist who loves to tell stories. I direct, produce and write long-form documentaries.

What are you currently working on?

I have just finished “Rescuing Rex” (www.rescuingrex.com), a feature length documentary about dog rescue. Canada has become a haven for homeless dogs from around the world. We followed some incredible dogs and the volunteers who rescued them from Texas and Taiwan to Toronto.

Where can we find your work?

Rescuing Rex debuts Sat May 30 9 pm on TVO and tvo.org

Other documentaries I have directed can be found on CBC and several platforms around the world.