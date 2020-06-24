These domes are being repurposed for outdoor yoga

You may have seen in the news the outdoor yoga classes that are using plexiglass domes to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you thought they looked familiar, you were right. The domes are the same ones that are used for the Dinner with a View touring company that hosts outdoor dinners across North America. In Toronto they were held at The Bentway.

The owner of the Dinner with a View, Steve Georgiev, runs the tour in the off-summer months, as the domes get too hot to use for dinners during that time. Usually at this time of year, the domes would have been stored away awaiting the next season.

When Steve was approached by a friend who is a Yoga instructor about using the domes for outdoor yoga, he jumped on it. This was a way to help out-of-work instructors and provide physical activity and mental health relief during these difficult times. The plan came together so quickly that within 3 weeks they were ready to go and lmnts Outdoor Studio pop-up event was born.

The yoga pop-up will continue through the month of July with a possibility of it being extended further and to different locations. They are currently being held at the Stanley Barracks on the CNE grounds next to Hotel X. As of our interview with Steve last week, the events were already 90% sold out.

Fitness and Hot Yoga classes are available 5-6 times a day, 7 days a week until July 31st.

Studio Partners and Instructors Include:

10XTO

Solis Movement

BeHot Yoga

Mula Yoga

Common Ground

Chi Junky

John Victa (Body by Chosen)

Beverley Cheng

Kelsey Rose

For more information and to see the full schedule and sign up for a class, visit lmntsoutdoorstudio.com.