Recipe for Chicken and Spinach Gratin from Mazola

September 22, 2024 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Savour the comforting flavours of this Chicken and Spinach Gratin from Mazola, a deliciously creamy dish that’s perfect for any occasion. Packed with tender chicken, rich cheeses, and nutrient-rich spinach, this gratin is not only satisfying but also easy to prepare. Bake it until golden brown for a delightful meal that will have everyone coming back for seconds!

Serving Size: 4 to servings
Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons butter OR margarine
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
  • 1 medium leek, white and pale green only, thinly sliced
  • 1 large shallot, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 package Alfredo sauce mix
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black fine grind pepper
  • Chive stems for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Transfer spinach to a strainer; squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
  3. Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  4. Add leek, shallot and garlic; cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
  5. Chop chicken into small cubes; add to leek mixture and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through.
  6. Set aside.
  7. Whisk cream, eggs and alfredo mix in a large bowl until blended.
  8. Whisk in cheeses, salt and pepper.
  9. Add spinach and chicken mixture, stir until well blended.
  10. Pour into greased 2-quart baking or gratin dish.
  11. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.
  12. Garnish with chives.

 

