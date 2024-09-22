Recipe for Chicken and Spinach Gratin from Mazola

Savour the comforting flavours of this Chicken and Spinach Gratin from Mazola, a deliciously creamy dish that’s perfect for any occasion. Packed with tender chicken, rich cheeses, and nutrient-rich spinach, this gratin is not only satisfying but also easy to prepare. Bake it until golden brown for a delightful meal that will have everyone coming back for seconds!
Chicken and Spinach Gratin
Serving Size: 4 to servings
Total Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed
- 1-1/2 tablespoons butter OR margarine
- 1-1/2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
- 1 medium leek, white and pale green only, thinly sliced
- 1 large shallot, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 4 eggs
- 1 package Alfredo sauce mix
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black fine grind pepper
- Chive stems for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Transfer spinach to a strainer; squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
- Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add leek, shallot and garlic; cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
- Chop chicken into small cubes; add to leek mixture and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through.
- Set aside.
- Whisk cream, eggs and alfredo mix in a large bowl until blended.
- Whisk in cheeses, salt and pepper.
- Add spinach and chicken mixture, stir until well blended.
- Pour into greased 2-quart baking or gratin dish.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.
- Garnish with chives.