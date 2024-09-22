Recipe for Chicken and Spinach Gratin from Mazola

Savour the comforting flavours of this Chicken and Spinach Gratin from Mazola, a deliciously creamy dish that’s perfect for any occasion. Packed with tender chicken, rich cheeses, and nutrient-rich spinach, this gratin is not only satisfying but also easy to prepare. Bake it until golden brown for a delightful meal that will have everyone coming back for seconds!

Chicken and Spinach Gratin

Serving Size: 4 to servings

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed

1-1/2 tablespoons butter OR margarine

1-1/2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil

1 medium leek, white and pale green only, thinly sliced

1 large shallot, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 cup whipping cream

4 eggs

1 package Alfredo sauce mix

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black fine grind pepper

Chive stems for garnish

Directions: