Recipe for Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites with Prosciutto and Pesto

Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites with Prosciutto and Pesto are a fun, protein-packed start to your day. Easy to make, these egg bites are loaded with flavour and can be frozen for convenient breakfasts. The combination of creamy Fontina cheese, savoury prosciutto, and fresh basil pesto makes them a delicious, versatile option for busy mornings.

Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites with Prosciutto and Pesto

Courses: Breakfast

Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 cup Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina (150 g) grated

1 pack Farm Boy™ Prosciutto Salami (100g)

6 extra large eggs

6 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Basil Pesto (180 ml)

6 tsp whipping cream

salt and pepper to taste

Parmigiano Reggiano for garnish

Directions: