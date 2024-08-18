Recipe for Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites with Prosciutto and Pesto

Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites with Prosciutto and Pesto are a fun, protein-packed start to your day. Easy to make, these egg bites are loaded with flavour and can be frozen for convenient breakfasts. The combination of creamy Fontina cheese, savoury prosciutto, and fresh basil pesto makes them a delicious, versatile option for busy mornings.
Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites with Prosciutto and Pesto
Courses: Breakfast
Prep: 5 mins
Cook: 20 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina (150 g) grated
- 1 pack Farm Boy™ Prosciutto Salami (100g)
- 6 extra large eggs
- 6 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Basil Pesto (180 ml)
- 6 tsp whipping cream
- salt and pepper to taste
- Parmigiano Reggiano for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Grease a muffin tin with oil. Drape 1 slice Farm Boy™ Prosciutto inside each of 6 cavities, making sure it covers the bottom and sides of each cup. It’s all right if it hangs over the edges.
- Sprinkle grated Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina Cheese into each cup until about half full, then top with 1 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto .
- Crack one egg into each cup and add 1 tsp cream to each.
- Top with remaining Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina Cheese and season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until egg whites are set. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before removing from tin.
- Garnish with Parmigiano cheese and serve immediately.