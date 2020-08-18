“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie/Art Pop Artist Very Very

Very Very is a vocalist and producer based out of Toronto. Interweaving indie and R&B with pop sensibilities, her moody sounds and ardent voice have forged a following in the music scene and industry alike.
In every song from her forthcoming EP, Very Very is centered as performer, songwriter and producer, a dynamic artist at the helm of her compelling artistic direction.
Name: Very Very
Genre: Indie/Art Pop
Founded: May 2020
# of Albums: 1 EP
Latest Release: Do Right
Latest Single: Do Right
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Actinolite by far
Favourite band as a teenager:
Fiona Apple
Favourite band now:
Fiona Apple/Frank Ocean but I don’t play favourites
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Billy Joel- The River Of Dreams
Live Show Ritual:
Avoiding live shows
Favourite local artists:
Jaunt, Mustafa The Poet, Kount Koal is up to some pretty cool production stuff, Fiver
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from fresh?
Salad from Fresh gets me goin’ but pasta takes me all the way home.
Queen or College St?
Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park, What’s Kew Gardens?
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl but an aspiring early bird
Road or studio?
Studio always
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti.
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
Ideally a full length in 2021
No live shows, Covid sucks but maybe an album if a fairy godmother sprinkles some dust into my bank account