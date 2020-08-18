“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie/Art Pop Artist Very Very

Very Very is a vocalist and producer based out of Toronto. Interweaving indie and R&B with pop sensibilities, her moody sounds and ardent voice have forged a following in the music scene and industry alike.

In every song from her forthcoming EP, Very Very is centered as performer, songwriter and producer, a dynamic artist at the helm of her compelling artistic direction.

Name: Very Very

Genre: Indie/Art Pop

Founded: May 2020

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: Do Right

Latest Single: Do Right

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Actinolite by far

Favourite band as a teenager:

Fiona Apple

Favourite band now:

Fiona Apple/Frank Ocean but I don’t play favourites

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Billy Joel- The River Of Dreams

Live Show Ritual:

Avoiding live shows

Favourite local artists:

Jaunt, Mustafa The Poet, Kount Koal is up to some pretty cool production stuff, Fiver

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from fresh?

Salad from Fresh gets me goin’ but pasta takes me all the way home.

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, What’s Kew Gardens?

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl but an aspiring early bird

Road or studio?

Studio always

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti.

Where can we follow you?

@veryvery.music

Any shows or albums coming up?

Ideally a full length in 2021

No live shows, Covid sucks but maybe an album if a fairy godmother sprinkles some dust into my bank account