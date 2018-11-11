Braised Short-Rib Recipe from Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

Our latest creation from a local chef comes from the team at Northern Maverick Brewing Co. who sent us this Braised Short-Rib Recipe.

Braised Short-Rib Recipe from Northern Maverick

Ingredients

-Bone-in Beef Short-rib – 6inch cut

-Spanish Onion x diced

-Carrot x 1 Large, diced

-Celery x 2 stems, diced

-Garlic x 2 cloves

-Thyme x 3 sprigs

-Rosemary x 3 sprigs

-Beef Stock x 2L

-Shiitake Mushrooms x 4 pieces, stemmed

-Butter x 1 tbsp

-Salt and Pepper

Process

1. Pre-Heat oven to 350°

2. On a hot pan, sear all sides of well seasoned Beef Short Rib

3. Place into an oven friendly roasting pan, along with all vegetables, herbs, and enough beef stock to submerge the Short Ribs

4. Cover pan with cling film, and tin foil (cling film ensures an air-tight seal, not allowing the stock to reduce below the beef)

5. Place in the oven for 3-4 hours, or until beef is tender enough to shred or pull with a fork

6. Gently remove the short ribs from the braising liquid, so as to not damage the form of the meat

7. Strain and reduce the braising liquid over medium/high heat until it naturally thickens into a glaze

8. Sauté the Shiitake Mushrooms in butter in a frying pan

9. Add the reduced braising liquid to the mushrooms

10. Serve the braised short rib over a portion of Pomme Puree, garnishing with the shiitake mushrooms and reduced braising liquid