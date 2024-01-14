Recipe for Breakfast Casserole from Chef Chuck Hughes

Chef Chuck Hughes shared this delicious breakfast casserole recipe with us. Since food is at the centre of many gatherings and celebrations, it is important to recognize that not everyone can enjoy feasting equally, as more than 2.5 million Canadians suffer from food allergies and 7 million Canadians suffer from (food) intolerances. This holiday season, EpiPen has teamed up with celebrity Chef Chuck Hughes to launch EveryonesInvited.ca, featuring his allergen-friendly Breakfast Casserole recipe, including simple tips to ensure every guest feels welcome at the table.

Breakfast Casserole

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 20-25 mins

Total: 45-50 mins

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

3 cups cubed day-old bread

½ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 garlic clove, grated

½ teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 medium white onion, chopped

227 grams button mushrooms, brush to clean and quarter

10 eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon Sea Salt

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked

Black pepper

¼ cup olive oil

Fresh chives (chopped, about 2 tablespoons)

Cherry tomatoes (about 2 dozen)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C). Oil a 9×13-inch baking dish with 2 tbsp of olive oil.

2. In a large frying pan, on medium-high, heat 2 tbsp of olive oil and add bread. Sprinkle with old bay seasoning and toss to coat with oil. Cook for about 2-3 minutes, until bread edges become crispy and start to caramelize. Place the croutons in the baking dish.

3. In the same frying pan, wipe out any leftover crumbs so they don’t burn with a paper towel and put back on the heat and add 2 tbsp of olive oil.

4. Add in the mushrooms and sauté for about 5 minutes on medium heat. Add in onions, garlic, dried parsley and dried thyme and continue to sauté another 2 minutes. Add to baking dish with croutons.

5. Season eggs with salt and pepper and pour into baking dish. Top with cherry tomatoes and bake for 25-30 minutes until eggs are cooked through. Broil an extra 2 minutes to brown the top.

6. Top with chopped chives and serve.