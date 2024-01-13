Adair the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Introducing Adair, a captivating feline with a personality as intriguing as it is endearing. Adair, who possesses a deep reservoir of love, may require a little time to warm up to new faces, but the bond you’ll form is worth every moment of patience and understanding.

Adair exudes an enchanting aura that draws you in. Her gentle and lovely nature is the embodiment of feline grace. She radiates an undeniable charm that is sure to captivate your heart.

Adair is a cat of mystery, and her graceful demeanour leaves you wondering about the secrets she keeps. Her introspective nature makes her a fascinating puzzle to unravel, and the reward for those who persevere is a deep and meaningful connection.

Adair

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

