Dax the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Dax, an adventurous male dog who is ready to find his forever home! Dax is a joy to walk, displaying excellent leash skills and having a blast outdoors. His enthusiasm shines through when playing with a tennis ball in the park, making him a playful and happy companion.

Dax’s love for the dog park is evident; he is a happy boy who enjoys running and chasing toys. During encounters with other dogs, he remains calm and even interacts well. However, some anxious moments arise on walks with occasional pulling, though he responds positively when walking is paused.

Dax’s sweet nature becomes apparent in various settings, especially when returning from play to run around the yard. Dax is a loving and sweet boy, ready to bring joy and energy to a caring home.

Dax

Age: 3 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.