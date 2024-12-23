Homegrown Business: Reza Abedi of Baby’s Cabaret

In Toronto’s Queen West, Reza Abedi is redefining nightlife as Operating Partner of Baby’s Cabaret. This modern take on traditional cabaret at 563 Queen Street West offers a unique after-hours experience, showcasing local talent and catering to those seeking a nostalgic atmosphere. With no entry fee and nightly performances, Baby’s Cabaret aims to fill a gap in Toronto’s entertainment scene, providing a festive alternative to typical nightclubs for patrons, primarily aged 25 and up, who appreciate a creative late-night venue.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Baby’s Cabaret, we do a little unique nightlife experience on Queen West, offering a modern take on the traditional cabaret.

What made you want to do this work?

We felt the city was missing something of this sort. We have so much talent in Toronto and not enough venues showcasing it.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

This is our alternative to whatever’s happening after 11 pm in Toronto. We didn’t want to be a nightclub option but something more festive and creative for late night.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Mostly 25 plus in age, but this is flexible. Our bigger goal is to have people that enjoy the nostalgic vibe we produce. The music and the atmosphere are a recreation of what you would have seen many years ago, so anyone who appreciates that.

How does your business make money?

The business makes money through bar and table service.

How does it work?

There is no entry fee, patrons come, and depending on their size, they can sit, stand or take a table for their group.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Baby’s Cabaret is located at 563 Queen Street West, Toronto.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What’s the best night to come?

We try to make every night we’re open, the best one! Nightly performances will keep you on the edge of your seat and bring you to the dance floor.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The team, being around them is a constant reminder of fun.

Every business comes with its headaches but fortunately, we have a great team that limits those.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Where do you get the energy? Luckily, it’s just always been there.

Where can we follow you?

@babyscabaret or Babyscabaret.com

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

There are tons of places I love– Bowie, Charlemagne (above Café Reneé), and Jean Darlene, are the first ones that come to mind.