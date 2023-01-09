Andrea Anders Inc. is a public relations agency partner focused on offering their clients strategy-based creative thinking, return on investment and approachable client service. We spoke with Andrea Anders, Founder & Principal of Andrea Anders Inc., to learn more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Andrea Anders Inc. We are a trusted, no-nonsense boutique PR agency. If you’re looking for strategy-based creative thinking, return on investment and approachable client service, you’ve finally found the right public relations agency partner. Tightly honed communication skills meet flawlessly applied best practices to deliver counsel clients rely on and trust. We pride ourselves on being proactive and responsive, always identifying opportunities for our clients.

What made you want to do this work?

While working in public relations agencies for almost two decades, I constantly watched companies get fired for the same reasons, overpromising, under delivering and assigning work to very junior teams without the right skills or support. I knew there was an opportunity to lead with candid, accessible senior counsel.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to offer a sound public relations strategy and be honest about achievable metrics versus encouraging clients to sign on for the highest possible retainer without clearly defined goals. Clients are generally so excited when they embark on public relations efforts and want to see their name in lights but the reality is it takes a lot to land a feature story in a top national daily. I prefer to be transparent about that to foster the strongest possible client relationships.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My clients definitely vary tremendously. I work with luxury brands, in arts and culture, with CEOs and in the food and beverage space. My clients are all attracted to my direct approach and responsive client service.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

As a professional services firm, we bill by the hour and by scope of work. We don’t mark up hard costs. As an entrepreneur that would annoy me!

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

My office is in midtown Toronto but I work with clients across North America.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

I have two answers. Part 1: What can I expect, why do you think it will work and how will we together measure success? Part 2: Share an example of a business you’ve helped grow.

The answers should always be different if the company is good and can be trusted. In PR numbers can be somewhat arbitrary so I think a conversation about part two will be the most indicative of fit.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is definitely building brands through smart strategy and creative thinking and seeing how public relations can meaningfully affect business outcomes. The worst part is when clients and prospects try to “squeeze” you for free or discounted work. It’s a very hard job and while my rates are competitive I am also an active philanthropist so it’s just not viable to do too many favours beyond that.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

This isn’t a joke per se, but I’ve conducted a number of comical interviews when interviewees ask when they’ll get to go to parties, be in the press, or get complimentary items. The industry can look shiny at times but it’s just not. I may post photos on social media with professional makeup in five-inch designer heels, but the reality is usually that it means I woke up at 5 am and have been running around with a clipboard for 12 hours or more.

What are your social media channels?

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Oh my goodness. There are so, so many. I am definitely a Pink Tartan enthusiast. Kim Newport Mimran’s new concept, The Salon by Pink Tartan, has so many chic and fabulously tailored designs.