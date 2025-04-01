Mocha the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Mocha! This 2-year-old mix is ready to find her forever home with a patient and loving family.

Mocha is the perfect mix of goofy and affectionate. She loves to cuddle and relax on the couch, making her the ideal snuggle buddy for those cosy nights. She’s also incredibly playful and enjoys games of fetch in the living room or a fun romp around the park. Her high energy and zest for life are infectious, and she’ll keep you smiling with her outgoing antics.

Once Mocha bonds with you, she bonds deeply. She’ll follow you around the house, always wanting to be close to her favourite humans.

Mocha is very friendly with humans and is well-behaved on public transport. She loves looking out the window, capturing the hearts of everyone on the bus. While she’s potty trained, she might pee a little when overly excited to see you back home, so a quick walk will do the trick.

Mocha is working on her leash manners and she has had good exposure to other dogs and does well with puppies.

If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, and endlessly entertaining companion, Mocha is your girl. She has so much love to give and is waiting for a family who will cherish her and help her thrive. Are you ready to open your heart and home to Mocha?

Mocha

Breed: Bulldog, American, Mix

Age: 2 Years 7 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.